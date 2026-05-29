Vensure Launches Sports & Entertainment Division to Support the Demands of Dynamic Workforces

Tailored payroll, HR, and compliance support for sports teams, productions, and live event operators.

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, is transforming how sports teams, entertainment productions, and live event operators manage the unique complexities of their workforce operations with the launch of Vensure Sports & Entertainment (VSE).

VSE delivers payroll, compliance, benefits, and HR solutions designed specifically for industries driven by seasons, rosters, and event-based labor. By combining specialized industry expertise with flexible technology and high-touch service, VSE addresses the real-world demands of nontraditional workforces – gaps that traditional payroll providers were not built to handle.

"Sports and entertainment organizations don't operate on static schedules, and their workforce solutions shouldn't either," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Vensure Sports & Entertainment is built to handle the realities of game days, opening nights, and tour schedules; delivering payroll accuracy, compliance confidence, and specialized support when it matters most."

From professional sports teams and youth leagues to live event operators and production companies, these unique organizations operate in fast-moving, high-pressure environments that leave little room for errors. This requires a more flexible, industry-specific workforce management approach — one Vensure Sports & Entertainment is already delivering across the sports ecosystem, including for the Premier Lacrosse League, United Soccer League, SPIRE Academy, and the American Association of Professional Baseball, as well as for numerous small and midsize productions on the entertainment side.

To deliver that level of flexibility, VSE is powered by a suite of technology platforms built specifically for sports and entertainment workforce models. From ReelPay for productions to VenuePay for 1099-heavy events and hybrid labor environments, each solution was designed to address the operational realities these industries face. This technology-first foundation is paired with a diagnostic approach that assesses roster structures, compensation models, compliance exposure, and seasonality—allowing VSE to orchestrate a tailored ecosystem that scales seamlessly with demand.

At the core of VSE is a commitment to compliance-first execution. Organizations in this space must navigate 1099 and W-2 classification, union and non-union payroll requirements, and multi-jurisdictional regulations, all while scaling staffing up or down at a moment's notice. Vensure's structured validation processes and system-of-record approach help reduce payroll errors, mitigate risk, and ensure audit-ready reporting across every state and season.

Vensure Sports & Entertainment also prioritizes operational efficiency during peak periods, when administrative bottlenecks can disrupt time-sensitive events. Automated onboarding, payroll processing, and contractor management enable organizations to scale quickly while maintaining accuracy, freeing teams to focus on delivering exceptional experiences on the field, on stage, or on set.

"Growth in sports and entertainment shouldn't come with added operational friction," added Campos. "Our goal is to give organizations the confidence to scale—knowing their payroll, compliance, and workforce operations will keep pace with every season, event, and expansion."

Vensure Sports & Entertainment reinforces Vensure Employer Solutions' broader commitment to delivering flexible, client-driven workforce solutions that prioritize service, accuracy, and compliance, ensuring organizations can operate with confidence no matter how complex their workforce becomes.

More information about Vensure Sports & Entertainment is available at vensure.com/sports-entertainment/.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

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SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions