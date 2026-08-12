Vensure Employer Solutions Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Four-time winner continues expansion across HR technology, workforce solutions and global services

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensure Employer Solutions, a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks Vensure's fourth recognition on the Inc. 5000 and reflects the company's continued expansion across HR technology, workforce solutions and global services.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of our team's commitment to helping businesses grow and succeed," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Over the last several years, we have continued investing in technology, expanding our global capabilities and strengthening our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of employers worldwide. This recognition reflects the momentum we have built and the value we deliver to the businesses that trust us as their partner."

Today, Vensure supports more than 161,000 businesses, 4.2 million worksite employees and more than $153 billion in annual payroll processing worldwide. Through its integrated portfolio of HR technology, payroll, benefits, compliance, recruiting, and workforce solutions, the company continues to help organizations streamline operations and manage increasingly complex employment environments.

A key driver of Vensure's growth has been its disciplined expansion strategy. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions in seven years, reaching the milestone of 111 acquisitions overall while broadening capabilities across HR technology, artificial intelligence, recruiting, business process outsourcing and global workforce solutions. These investments have strengthened Vensure's position as one of the industry's most comprehensive workforce services organizations.

The company has also significantly expanded its international footprint through its global offering, which now supports compliant hiring and workforce solutions in 185 countries through 44 owned entities. Combined with ownership of PrismHR, the leading technology platform serving the PEO and HRO industry, Vensure has built a uniquely integrated ecosystem spanning software, services and global workforce infrastructure.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the companies recognized, the median three-year growth rate was 130%, and honorees collectively added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The Inc. 5000 honor adds to what has already been a milestone year for Vensure. To date in 2026, the company has earned 22 industry awards, including 14 Stevie® Awards in The American Business Awards®, where Vensure was recognized as Fastest-Growing Company of the Year and CEO Alex Campos was named Entrepreneur of the Year. The company also received HR.com's Best Global HR Expansion award, while PrismHR, a Vensure company, was recognized on TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies. Together, these honors reflect the continued impact of Vensure's innovation, strategy, and long-term vision.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, professional employer organization (PEO) services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 175 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vensure Employer Solutions