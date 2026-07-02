Ventura Music Festival's Summer Series Offers 5 Diverse Nights of Live Music, July 20-26

Grammy Award-Winning Soprano Angel Blue, A Double-Headline Concert featuring Masters of Latin Jazz, the Music of Beethoven, and More, Across Some of Ventura's Most Iconic Venues

VENTURA, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ventura Music Festival (VMF) kicks off its 31st season with a landmark Summer Series running July 20th, and July 23 through 26, bringing five concerts to some of Ventura's most beloved and distinctive performance spaces. From an intimate speakeasy-style gala to a powerhouse opera recital to a daring chamber music experience, the 2026 Summer Series showcases VMF's commitment to musical diversity and local cultural vitality. The 31st season of the Ventura Music Festival is generously sponsored by the John & Glenda Hammer Family.

A Celebration of Latin Music with Justo Almario and Jeremy Bosch on July 25th at the Majestic Ventura Theater

"This summer's lineup is a testament to everything VMF stands for," said Sonia Tower, Interim Executive Director. "In just one week, our audiences can experience Grammy-winning opera at Rancho Campana, the energy of Latin jazz at the Majestic Ventura Theater, cutting-edge chamber music at VC Performing Arts Center, and a one-of-a-kind opening gala featuring 1930's French Jazz Manouche at The Palomino. Each venue shapes the experience uniquely, and we're very excited to welcome the community to the Summer Series."

Festival Gala Opening | Monday, July 20 | The Palomino, 6 PM

The Summer Series begins not with a curtain call, but with a speakeasy door. VMF's Festival Gala Opening on July 20 invites guests into The Palomino for an evening evoking the spirit of a 1930s jazz club, complete with craft libations, elegant small bites, and the live music of the magnifique San Lyon ensemble. Guests are encouraged to dress the part. This signature event serves as both a celebration and a kick-off for the concert week ahead.

Beethoven's Choice | Thursday, July 23 | Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 7 PM

VMF's popular Classical Edge Concert format returns with "Beethoven's Choice," blending storytelling and live performance into an educational journey through one of classical music's most enduring legacies. Artistic Director, classical violinist, and acclaimed musician Nuvi Mehta leads the evening, accompanied by celebrated pianist Greg Anderson of Anderson & Roe.

Angel Blue with Bryan Wagorn | Friday, July 24 | Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 7 PM

Grammy Award-winner Angel Blue, widely recognized as one of opera's reigning superstars, takes the Rancho Campana stage for an evening of extraordinary vocal artistry. Known for her deeply affecting portrayals of roles including Aida, Tosca, Violetta in La Traviata, Bess in Porgy and Bess, Mimì in La bohème, and Liu in Turandot, Blue performs alongside celebrated pianist Bryan Wagorn.

A Celebration of Latin Music with Justo Almario and Jeremy Bosch | Saturday, July 25 | The Majestic Ventura Theater, 6 PM

Two masters of the Latin jazz tradition share the Majestic Ventura Theater stage on July 25th for a night that will be pure rhythm, soul, and fire. Colombian-born saxophone legend Justo Almario, a forerunner of the Latin jazz movement in the United States, brings his Afro-Colombian jazz ensemble and music from his newly released album Alegria. Rising Puerto Rican star Jeremy Bosch, one of the most electrifying young voices in salsa and Latin jazz today, fronts his own orchestra in a show built for dancing. Two distinct sounds, two separate orchestras, one extraordinary night: Almario's deeply rooted Colombian jazz tradition meeting Bosch's high-energy salsa fire. This event is ticketed through the Majestic Ventura Theater.

Akropolis Reed Quintet | Sunday, July 26 | Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 3 PM

The Summer Series closes with Akropolis Reed Quintet, an ensemble BBC Music Magazine has described as "sonically daring" with "charisma and integrity." True pioneers of the reed quintet as a modern chamber genre, Akropolis has commissioned and premiered more than 200 works by living composers, bringing an adventurous and vital spirit to every stage they inhabit.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for VMF-presented Summer Series concerts are available at venturamusicfestival.org or by calling (805) 648-3146. The July 25th Latin Music Celebration is ticketed directly through the Majestic Ventura Theater. The John and Glenda Hammer Family are the 2026 Impresario Season Sponsors.

About the Ventura Music Festival

Now in its 31st season, the Ventura Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting world-class musical experiences while expanding access to the arts for all. VMF reaches more than 10,100 people annually through its concert series, free community events, and music education programs serving 1,600+ students. The festival is located at 701 E. Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001.

SOURCE Ventura Music Festival