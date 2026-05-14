Ventura Music Festival Announces 2026 Season & Early Bird Ticket Sale

Season Unveiled at Ojai Gathering

The announcement came first to VMF's community of donors and sponsors last Friday evening at an invitation-only soirée hosted at the Ojai home of Board Chair Brad Tabach-Bank. Guests gathered poolside for an evening of refreshments, live music performed by the Jonathan Montes Trio, a lineup unveiling by Artistic Director Nuvi Mehta, and a celebration of both the new season and the generosity of the supporters who make it possible. VMF was delighted to announce the John and Glenda Hammer Family as the season's Impresario Title sponsor, fulfilling the festival's highest level of support.

"It is genuinely thrilling to be stepping into this role as we head into such an extraordinary season," said Interim Executive Director Sonia Tower. "The 2026 lineup reflects everything that makes this festival special: world-class artistry, deep community roots, and programming that reflects Ventura's musical heritage, from classical to bluegrass to Latin jazz. I couldn't be more excited to bring this to life for Venturans, and for visitors to our city."

Make Music Ventura – Free Community Event – June 21

On June 21, VMF joins communities in more than 120 countries for Make Music Day, the global celebration of music rooted in France's Fête de la Musique since 1982. Our event, Make Music Ventura, will fill downtown Ventura with free live performances at businesses, restaurants, and in the streets themselves. This year's artists include Jaden Secor, MonkFish, The Bomb, The New Vibe, The Ray Jaurique Big Band, and Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loco. The event is co-presented with Downtown Ventura Partners and the City of Ventura, in collaboration with the NAMM Foundation.

July Concert Series: July 20 – 26

The Summer Series opens July 20 with a Festival Opening Gala, with more information to come. The week continues with Classical Edge: Beethoven's Choice at Ventura College Performing Arts Center on July 23, a blend of storytelling and live performance built around Beethoven's music. On July 24, two-time Grammy winner and opera soprano Angel Blue performs at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, joined by pianist Bryan Wagorn. July 25 brings Latin jazz giants Jeremy Bosch and Justo Almario to The Majestic Ventura Theater for an electric night of salsa and Afro-Colombian rhythms, and the series closes July 26 with the Akropolis Reed Quintet at Ventura College Performing Arts Center, celebrated as daring, adventurous chamber music trailblazers.

October Concert Series: October 11 – 18

The Fall Series kicks off with the triumphant returns of Tea & Trumpets – stay tuned for details. The series week continues October 15 with A Classical Edge Concert at The Museum of Ventura County, led by VMF Artistic Director Nuvi Mehta. October 16 brings TAKE3 to Ventura Music Hall for an evening "where rock meets Bach." On October 17, Michael Cleveland joins Jason Carter for an extraordinary bluegrass performance in Mission Park – between them, they hold 18 IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year titles. The series closes October 18 with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, performing a tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones with a magnificent 19-piece ensemble and guest star vocalists. The season concludes December 15 with a special holiday concert from Chanticleer at Ventura Center for Spiritual Living; twelve male voices performing five centuries of choral music set in an architecturally significant space, which will provide glorious acoustics for the program.

Tickets

Tickets for both the Summer and Fall Series are on sale now. A 20% early bird discount is available through May 31 with code EARLY2026. Get Tickets: venturamusicfestival.org.

Please note that some shows are sold by the hosting venue. Please follow the links below to be redirected for:

Justo Almario & Jeremy Bosch

July 25, 2026 at The Majestic Ventura Theater

July 25, 2026 at The Majestic Ventura Theater TAKE3: Where Rock Meets Bach

October 16, 2026 at Ventura Music Hall

About the Ventura Music Festival

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization since 1995, the Ventura Music Festival has been a cornerstone of cultural life in Ventura, enriching the community with exceptional musical performances that inspire, transport, and entertain.

SOURCE Ventura Music Festival