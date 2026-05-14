Veralto Announces Quarterly Dividend

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Veralto

May 14, 2026, 08:00 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of its common stock, payable on July 31, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2026.

About Veralto

With annual sales of approximately $5.5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands help billions of people around the world access clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of approximately 17,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™.

SOURCE Veralto

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