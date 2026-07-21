Veralto Acquires Alfaa UV to Expand Ultraviolet Water Treatment Portfolio

Strengthens ability to serve industrial water in high-growth markets with locally tailored UV treatment solutions

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto Corporation (NYSE: VLTO) (the "Company"), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™, has expanded its ultraviolet (UV) water treatment capability with the acquisition of Alfaa UV.

Headquartered in India, Alfaa UV is a leading provider of ultraviolet water treatment solutions with more than 20 years of experience supporting industrial and commercial applications, particularly in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and building services sectors.

Veralto acquires Alfaa UV, expanding ultraviolet water treatment portfolio. Post this

Alfaa UV will be integrated into the Company's Trojan Technologies business, adding a strong portfolio of competitive, fit-for-purpose solutions and an established commercial presence in India. Together, these capabilities are expected to support continued growth in India and create opportunities to expand further across the Asia-Pacific region.

"As water scarcity continues to strain communities and industries, and demand for sustainable water solutions accelerates, ultraviolet technology plays a critical role enabling water treatment for industrial applications in developing countries. We are confident that Trojan Technologies and Alfaa UV will be able to scale these treatment solutions in India and across growing industries throughout the Asia-Pacific region," said Melissa Kapity, Senior Vice President and Chief Segment Officer, Water Quality at Veralto.

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of approximately $5.5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands help billions of people around the world access clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of approximately 17,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™.

ABOUT TROJAN TECHNOLOGIES GROUP ULC

For nearly 50 years, Trojan Technologies has been providing innovative water treatment solutions that enable municipal, industrial, and residential customers to meet their water quality objectives. Our UV treatment and filtration brands TrojanUV, Aquafine, VIQUA, AQUAFIDES and Aria Filtra (formerly Pall Water) actively improve the lives of more than one billion people globally. Trojan Technologies, based in Canada, is an operating company of Veralto Corporation. For more information, visit TrojanTechnologies.com.

ABOUT ALFAA UV

Founded in 1997, Alfaa UV is based in Mumbai, India and has been a pioneer in bringing water and air purification UV treatment technology to India. Behind the company's products are some of the most experienced and knowledgeable professionals in the industry from engineering, chemistry and microbiological backgrounds. Alfaa's R&D team creates many of today's successful UV technology innovations leveraged in India. Alfaa UV has facilities in Mumbai and Talegaon, Maharashtra, India.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, including the statements regarding the acquisition of Alfaa UV, the anticipated impact of the transaction on the Company, Alfaa UV's future financial performance, the Company's differentiation and positioning to continue delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than historical factual information are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: projections of revenue, expenses, profit, profit margins, tax rates, tax provisions, cash flows, pension and benefit obligations and funding requirements, Veralto's liquidity position or other financial measures; Veralto's management's plans and strategies for future operations, including statements relating to anticipated operating performance, cost reductions, restructuring activities, new product and service developments, competitive strengths or market position, acquisitions and the integration thereof, divestitures, spin-offs, split-offs or other distributions, strategic opportunities, securities offerings, stock repurchases, dividends and executive compensation; growth, declines and other trends in markets Veralto sells into, including the impact of changes to global trade policies, restrictions on imports, related countermeasures and reciprocal tariffs; future new or modified laws, regulations and accounting pronouncements or public policy changes; future regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; future foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; general economic and capital markets conditions; the anticipated timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that Veralto intends or believes will or may occur in the future. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Veralto