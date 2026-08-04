Verdant Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Native Roots Retail Operations

Transaction establishes Verdant's retail operating platform and positions the company for continued growth through acquisitions.

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdant Capital Partners today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of 15 Native Roots retail dispensaries in Colorado following receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Effective July 31, Verdant has assumed ownership and operation of the acquired locations.

The closing marks a significant milestone for Verdant, establishing the company's retail operating platform as it executes its strategy of acquiring, operating, and growing leading cannabis retail businesses in regulated markets across the United States.

Founded in 2009, Native Roots enters a new era under Verdant Partners, with a clear focus on disciplined operations and raising the standard for cannabis retail in Colorado.

Founded in 2009, Native Roots has built one of Colorado's most recognized cannabis retail brands through its commitment to quality products, knowledgeable team members, and exceptional customer service. The stores will continue operating under the Native Roots brand while benefiting from Verdant's operational expertise, investment, and commitment to delivering an exceptional retail experience.

"Today's closing marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Verdant and Native Roots," said Julian Michalowski, Chief Executive Officer of Verdant Capital Partners. "Native Roots has earned the trust of customers across Colorado over the past 17 years, and our responsibility is to build on that foundation. We'll invest in our people, strengthen our operations, expand product selection, and continue earning that trust every day."

"Our goal is straightforward- become the retailer customers choose in every market we operate. That means executing at a high level every day, empowering great teams, and creating stores customers are excited to come back to."

"Helping build Native Roots has been one of the great privileges of my career," said Josh Ginsberg, Principal of Verdant Capital Partners and Co-Founder of Native Roots. "What makes this transition meaningful is knowing the retail business will be led by a team committed to preserving what made Native Roots successful while continuing to raise the standard. To everyone who helped build Native Roots over the last 17 years- our employees, customers, vendors, and partners- thank you. Your contributions built one of Colorado's most respected cannabis brands, and we're committed to honoring that legacy as we move forward."

With its first retail operating platform now established, Verdant intends to continue expanding through the acquisition of leading cannabis retail businesses in regulated markets while applying the same disciplined operating approach focused on customer experience, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

About Verdant Capital Partners

Verdant Capital Partners is a cannabis-focused retail operator and investment company that acquires, operates, and grows leading cannabis retail businesses in regulated markets across the United States. Through disciplined capital allocation, hands-on operational leadership, and a relentless focus on customer experience, culture, and execution, Verdant builds enduring retail platforms that create long-term value for employees, customers, business partners, and investors.

SOURCE Verdant Capital Partners, Inc.