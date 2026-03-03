Verdant Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Native Roots Retail Operations

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdant Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the retail operations of Native Roots, consisting of seventeen cannabis dispensaries located in Colorado. Native Roots is one of the longest-operating cannabis dispensary operators in the United States, having been established in 2009.

The transaction provides a path forward for the Native Roots retail business and positions the platform for continued operations under new ownership, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2009, Native Roots enters a new era under Verdant Partners, with a clear focus on disciplined operations and raising the standard for cannabis retail in Colorado.

Verdant Partners was formed by experienced cannabis operators and investors focused on acquiring and operating regulated retail cannabis assets. Julian Michalowski, Chief Executive Officer of Verdant, stated, "We appreciate the work that has gone into reaching this agreement and look forward to completing the transaction following regulatory approval. Our focus is on operating compliant, well-run retail businesses and supporting the employees and communities they serve."

Jonathan Boord, Chief Executive Officer of Native Roots, stated, "We believe this transaction represents a constructive outcome for the company and its retail employees and provides a clear path forward for the business."

Josh Ginsberg, one of Verdant's principals commented, "As a founder of Native Roots, I am extremely proud of the growth the company has achieved over the last seventeen years. This transaction will enable Native Roots to achieve even greater success."

Verdant was advised by Gordian Group, LLC, and by law firms Blank Rome LLP and Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval of license transfers and other customary closing conditions.

ABOUT VERDANT

Verdant Partners is an investment and operations platform focused on building and scaling regulated cannabis businesses across select U.S. markets. Founded and led by experienced industry operators, Verdant combines hands-on operational expertise with institutional-level financial discipline. The firm is supported by strategic partners providing capital markets experience, operational infrastructure, and growth resources designed to support long-term, sustainable expansion.

