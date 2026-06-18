Verdantas expands Northeast capabilities with acquisition of Yu & Associates

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, today announced its acquisition of Yu & Associates, a respected geotechnical, environmental, and civil engineering firm headquartered in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. The addition of Yu & Associates significantly strengthens Verdantas' presence in the Northeast and enhances its capabilities in geotechnical engineering and environmental remediation, two critical growth areas for the firm.

Founded in 1992, Yu & Associates has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality technical services on some of the Northeast's most complex and high-profile infrastructure projects. With deep expertise across geotechnical engineering, environmental services, and site and civil engineering, the firm serves a diversified base of public and private sector clients with the majority of its work coming from long-standing, repeat relationships. The Yu & Associates team brings decades of experience supporting transportation, aviation, public buildings, and resiliency projects throughout New York and New Jersey.

The acquisition meaningfully expands Verdantas' geotechnical and environmental remediation capabilities in the Northeast, while providing close proximity to New York City and its surrounding infrastructure markets. The addition of Yu & Associates enhances Verdantas' ability to support complex projects across the region with deeper technical expertise and local insight.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, said, "Yu & Associates is an exceptional cultural and strategic fit for Verdantas. Their technical depth, particularly in geotechnical engineering and environmental remediation, directly complements our existing capabilities in the area and strengthens our ability to serve clients on complex infrastructure and redevelopment projects. Just as importantly, their team shares our values around collaboration, quality, and long-term client relationships. This partnership accelerates our growth in the Northeast and reinforces our commitment to building market-leading centers of excellence."

Yu & Associates has experienced strong growth in recent years and is recognized for its contributions to major transportation, transit, airport, and resiliency initiatives throughout the region. The firm's multidisciplinary approach and ability to support projects from investigation and design through construction monitoring aligns closely with Verdantas' integrated service model.

Peter Yu, Founder and Principal of Yu & Associates, commented, "We've spent more than three decades building Yu & Associates around technical excellence, trusted client relationships, and a team-first culture. Verdantas shares those same values, which made this a natural fit. This partnership gives our clients access to broader resources while allowing our people to grow as part of a larger organization."

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, added, "Yu & Associates is a strong addition to the Verdantas platform. Their depth in geotechnical engineering and long-standing presence in the Northeast align well with Verdantas' strategy of building specialized, market-leading capabilities. This acquisition further strengthens the firm's ability to scale while maintaining the technical quality and client focus that drive long-term value."

Clients of both Verdantas and Yu & Associates will benefit from expanded technical expertise, deeper regional coverage, and the combined strength of a growing national platform with strong local roots.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,460 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $33 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Verdantas LLC