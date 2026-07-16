Verdantas expands energy efficiency and sustainability capabilities with acquisition of EN‑POWER GROUP

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantas, a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting for the environment, water, and energy transition markets, today announced its acquisition of EN‑POWER GROUP (EN-POWER), an engineering firm headquartered in New York, NY. The addition of EN‑POWER strengthens Verdantas' ability to help facility owners and institutions improve energy performance, reduce operating costs, and advance sustainability goals across a wide range of facility types.

Founded in 2003, EN‑POWER applies practical engineering expertise to help facility owners make informed decisions around energy efficiency, decarbonization, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. The firm designs, develops, and delivers comprehensive solutions across the full energy lifecycle of a facility, supporting clients with strategic guidance, data‑driven analysis, and expert project management. EN‑POWER's services include engineering design, construction oversight and management, consulting, local law compliance, sustainability and energy services for both existing and new construction.

The acquisition expands Verdantas' engineering, energy efficiency, and sustainable performance capabilities across the built environment, adding expertise in energy engineering and analysis, decarbonization, electrification, sustainability, funding strategies, and regulatory compliance. EN-POWER brings deep experience helping clients navigate evolving building performance regulations, particularly in complex urban markets, while advancing long‑term performance, cost-effective design, sustainability, and occupant comfort.

Jesse Kropelnicki, CEO of Verdantas, said, "EN‑POWER is an exceptional cultural and strategic fit for Verdantas. Their practical, engineering‑driven approach to energy efficiency and sustainability directly complements our work in the energy transition market. They have a strong track record helping clients improve building performance while navigating funding, incentives, and compliance requirements. This partnership expands our capabilities, adds a significant New York City presence, and reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that create lasting value for our clients and communities."

Michael Scorrano, Managing Director and Founder of EN‑POWER, commented, "EN‑POWER was built around helping clients make smart, financially responsible decisions that improve building performance over the long term. Verdantas shares our values around technical rigor, trusted client relationships, and practical solutions. Joining Verdantas allows us to expand our geographic reach and service offerings while continuing to deliver the thoughtful, results‑driven work our clients expect."

James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling Investment Partners, added, "EN‑POWER is a strong addition to the Verdantas platform. Their depth in energy efficiency and design, sustainability, electrification, and compliance aligns well with Verdantas' strategy of building specialized, market‑leading capabilities. This acquisition further strengthens the firm's ability to scale while maintaining the technical quality and client focus that drive long‑term value."

Clients of both Verdantas and EN‑POWER will benefit from expanded technical expertise, deeper sustainability and energy performance capabilities, and the combined strength of a growing national platform with strong local roots.

PHG Advisory based out of New York, served as a buyside advisor to Verdantas on the transaction.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is a leader in digitally enabled technical consulting solutions for the environment, water, and energy transition markets. Blending balanced strengths in environmental and engineering expertise, we partner with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. With a team of over 2,540 professionals nationwide, we harness diverse skills and innovative technologies to address complex challenges, protect vital resources, and foster resilient communities. For more information, visit www.verdantas.com.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for 35 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 275 transactions, representing more than $35 billion in aggregate value. Sterling is ranked a Top 20 performing global middle market private equity firm by Dow Jones-HEC Paris, and was recognized as a Founder Friendly Investor by Inc.com. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Verdantas LLC