VERI Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 20, 2026

Veritone's acknowledged material weaknesses in internal controls allegedly failed to prevent $2.2 million in revenue overstatements and forced a restatement that shareholders are now paying for.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: October 14, 2025 through April 14, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Shares lost approximately 29.5% of their value after the Company revealed it could not finalize basic accounting determinations. The Court has set July 20, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Internal Controls Breakdown

Veritone's own SEC filings acknowledged multiple material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting. The lawsuit asserts that management told investors these weaknesses "did not result in any identified material misstatements to the financial statements" and that remediation efforts represented "continued improvement" in the control environment. Yet the Company was later forced to declare its Q3 2025 financial statements unreliable, revealing that its controls had failed to catch errors affecting revenue, assets, accounts receivable, and accumulated other comprehensive income.

Deficient Controls in the AI Software Sector

For an AI computing solutions provider recording complex non-monetary transactions and barter revenue arrangements, effective internal controls are not optional. The action claims Veritone's control deficiencies were particularly significant given:

The Company was executing transactions requiring judgment-intensive ASC 606 determinations, including a $13.0 million non-monetary software license exchange

Management had identified material weaknesses dating back to the preparation of annual reports for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, yet these weaknesses persisted through September 30, 2025

A separate material weakness related to "a lack of an effective information and communication process" was identified during the June 2024 quarter and remained unremediated

The control environment failed to correctly distinguish transactions where Veritone acted as agent versus principal under revenue recognition standards

Despite these known deficiencies, the Company issued a prospectus in October 2025 incorporating financial data later deemed unreliable

The eventual restatement revealed overstatements across multiple financial line items simultaneously, suggesting systemic rather than isolated failures

What Management Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit contends that management possessed the power and authority to control the contents of SEC reports, press releases, and investor presentations. As alleged, the individual defendants were provided with copies of corporate reports prior to issuance and had both the ability and opportunity to prevent misleading statements or cause them to be corrected. The complaint charges that defendants knew adverse facts had not been disclosed and that positive representations being made were materially false.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company acknowledges control weaknesses but assures investors those weaknesses have not caused misstatements, shareholders are entitled to rely on that representation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the VERI Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VERI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VERI stock or securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did VERI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 29.5%, a decline of $0.77 per share, after the Company disclosed it was finalizing accounting determinations for certain revenue transactions under ASC 606. Additional declines followed subsequent disclosures, with shares falling a further 9.14% and 8.3% on later dates.

Q: What do VERI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VERI shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP