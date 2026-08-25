Veridian Credit Union launches Money Moves to help members build financial confidence, achieve goals

WATERLOO, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridian Credit Union has launched Money Moves, a new financial empowerment program designed to help members build confidence, strengthen financial habits and take meaningful steps toward their financial goals.

The program combines financial education, personalized coaching and financial incentives to help participants increase savings, improve credit and reduce debt. Through one-on-one guidance and practical tools, Monday Moves helps participants create a personalized plan that works for their unique circumstances and long-term goals.

Participants gather in a workshop for Veridian Credit Union's new Money Moves financial empowerment program, designed to help members build confidence, strengthen financial habits and achieve financial goals.

"Financial success should be within reach for everyone," said Ana Hernandez Eveland, Veridian's Financial Empowerment Strategist. "Money Moves is about meeting people where they are and giving them the guidance, resources and encouragement they need to move forward with confidence. Whether someone is focused on building savings, improving credit or paying down debt, we're here to help them take the next step."

Participants who successfully complete the program may qualify for a $250 matching incentive that can be used toward a secured credit card, starter certificate of deposit or debt repayment, helping reinforce the financial progress they make during the program.

Money Moves is free to attend, though advance registration is required. Individual sessions begin mid-September in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Omaha, and Oct. 1 in Des Moines. Details are available at veridiancu.org/moneymoves.

Founded in 1934, Veridian Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members. With 32 branches across Iowa, eastern Nebraska and the Twin Cities metro area, Veridian provides a full range of personal and business financial services desigened to help members build confidence and reach their goals. As a not-for-profit credit union, Veridian returns value to its members through competitive products, trusted guidance and a commitment to helping people ahcieve lasting financial success.

SOURCE Veridian Credit Union