Veridian Credit Union partners with Greenlight to help families raise financially smart kids

Greenlight's award-winning family financial tools are now available at no cost inside the Veridian mobile app.

WATERLOO, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridian Credit Union has partnered with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight") to make award-winning family financial tools available at no cost to Veridian members. Members can now access Greenlight's robust suite of tools in the Veridian app to conveniently manage chores, monitor transactions and automate allowance. The partnership gives kids easy, hands-on money management experience with a Greenlight debit card and access to Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game that teaches strategies to earn, save, give and spend, all with parental supervision.

Greenlight Logo

"This partnership is about giving families access to easy-to-use tools that help kids build financial confidence," said Veridian's Chief Experience Officer, Mark Koppedryer. "Financial success should be within reach for everyone, and creating healthy financial habits early can set the stage for lifelong financial well-being. By giving families tools to learn and practice together, we can help prepare the next generation for a successful financial future."

According to a recent study, "early exposure to financial education doesn't just build knowledge, it shapes confidence, encourages engagement with the banking system and helps young people on a more secure financial path." Despite this, only 39 states require a personal finance course for students, and teens score an average of 67% on the National Financial Literacy Test, highlighting a gap in accessible and effective financial education. A separate 2026 Greenlight member survey found that parents rank personal finance as the most difficult life skill to teach, saying they wish they had more tools and resources.**

"We're excited to partner with another leading credit union like Veridian Credit Union to help more families build healthy financial futures," said Matt Wolf, Chief Commercial Officer at Greenlight. "By embedding the Greenlight solution directly into Veridian's mobile application experience, Veridian members can easily engage with award-winning features that can help them raise financially savvy kids and teens."

Details on the tools offered, how to enroll and more are available at veridiancu.org/greenlight.

*Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a Researchscape survey fielded between March 22 and March 24, 2024, among 2,310 respondents in the U.S., split between kids and teens ages 10-19 and parents of 10-19 year-olds.

**Survey insights were collected by Greenlight through a customer satisfaction survey of Greenlight parents at partner institutions. Survey data was collected in February 2026.

About Veridian Credit Union

Founded in 1934, Veridian Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members. With 32 branches across Iowa, eastern Nebraska and the Twin Cities metro area, Veridian provides a full range of personal and business financial services designed to help members build confidence and reach their goals. As a not-for-profit credit union, Veridian returns value to its members through competitive products, trusted guidance and a commitment to helping people achieve lasting financial success.

About Greenlight

Greenlight is a family technology company on a mission to help families navigate money and life together. Best known for its debit card and money app for kids and teens, Greenlight has grown into an all-in-one technology platform trusted by over 6.5 million family members. Its suite of products, including the Greenlight app, GPS-enabled safety devices†, and the Greenlight Family Hub, brings together financial tools, scam and fraud protection, real-time safety features, and everyday family management in one connected experience for every stage of life. Greenlight partners with more than 200 leading banks and credit unions to bring its family finance solution to more families through Greenlight for Banks and Greenlight for Credit Unions programs.

†Requires mobile data or a WiFi connection, and access to sensory and motion data from cell phone to utilize safety features including family location sharing and driving alerts and reports. Messaging and data rates and other terms may apply.

SOURCE Veridian Credit Union