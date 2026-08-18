Veridian Service Partners Appoints Dave Peterson as Chief Sales Officer

Appointment reflects Veridian's continued investment in executive leadership as the multi-brand outdoor renovation platform accelerates growth across Texas and prepares for expansion into new markets

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridian Service Partners, a direct-to-consumer home improvement company focused on delivering high-quality outdoor renovation solutions, today announced the appointment of Dave Peterson as Chief Sales Officer.

Peterson joins the executive leadership team with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performance sales organizations in the home improvement industry, with deep expertise in in-home selling, KPI-driven performance management, and repeatable sales systems.

Veridian Service Partners

Most recently, Peterson served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Renuity, one of the home improvement industry's most recognized multi-brand platforms. There, he led the Sales Center of Excellence, driving sales strategy and execution across a multi-brand portfolio with over 800 sales representatives. Prior to Renuity, he spent nearly 17 years at Mad City Windows and Baths, rising from an outside sales representative to Vice President of Sales and helping grow the company into a regional powerhouse with more than $300 million in revenue.

Throughout his career, Peterson has built a reputation for developing sales cultures grounded in accountability, structured systems, and a people-first mentality. His expertise spans one-sit close execution, sales training and development, and leadership of large field organizations.

"Dave brings exactly the kind of hands-on, field-tested sales leadership that will strengthen Veridian's growth as we continue to scale," said Jeff Nutkis, CEO of Veridian Service Partners. "He has built and scaled some of the most effective sales organizations in the home improvement industry, and we are confident he will bring that same expertise to our team and our customers."

As Chief Sales Officer, Peterson will lead the sales organization across Veridian's growing portfolio of brands, shaping commercial strategy, building and developing sales talent, and driving consistent performance across markets.

"Veridian Service Partners has built something special — a clear market opportunity, a strong operational foundation, and a leadership team that knows how to execute," said Peterson. "I have spent my career developing sales organizations that scale, and I see tremendous potential to do exactly that here."

Peterson's appointment reflects Veridian's strategy of investing in proven executive leadership ahead of growth as the company expands its portfolio of outdoor renovation brands across Texas and prepares to enter new markets in 2027.

About Veridian Service Partners

Veridian Service Partners is a direct-to-consumer home improvement company focused on delivering high-quality outdoor renovation solutions with a consistent and reliable customer experience. Built on centralized marketing, technology, and operational systems, Veridian is designed to bring professionalism and efficiency to a historically fragmented sector. The company serves homeowners across the Sun Belt through a growing platform dedicated to craftsmanship, service, and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.veridianservicepartners.com/.

Gabrielle Asadoor [email protected]

SOURCE Veridian Service Partners