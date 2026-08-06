Verified Clinical Trials Partners with WindRose Health Investors to Accelerate Growth and Welcomes Howard Miller as Chief Executive Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Clinical Trials ("VCT"), the global leader in clinical trial subject registry solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with WindRose Health Investors to begin an exciting new chapter of growth.

VCT's industry-recognized subject registry platform is designed to support patient safety, compliance, and data integrity from enrollment through study completion. VCT detects and helps prevent duplicate enrollment and other important protocol violations at the time of screening – issues that compromise research subject safety, affect data quality, create operational and regulatory challenges, and increase the risk of study failure.

We're proud of VCT's rapid growth and excited to partner with WindRose and Howard, proven at scaling pharma services. Post this

The investment from WindRose reflects VCT's immense value to sponsors, CROs, research sites, and ultimately research subjects by strengthening the integrity of clinical research data, reducing preventable risk and improving safety. VCT will maintain its name, brand, and commitments to safety, data quality, and strong client partnerships, but will have additional capital to support investment in infrastructure and expansion of services and geographic reach.

To accelerate the next phase of growth, Howard Miller will join VCT as the next Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 30 years of experience leading healthcare and life sciences companies, including serving as CEO of Envision Pharma Group, COO and then CEO at Two Labs, and in Sales & Marketing leadership roles at Abbott, Cardinal Health, and Novavax.

Co-founders Mitchell Efros, MD, and Kerri Weingard, ANP, will remain fully engaged in the business and their roles will evolve to focus on long-term strategy and how VCT can deepen its impact across the clinical trials industry. Mitchell will serve as President and Co-Founder, focusing on client relationships and enhancement of the Company's value proposition. Kerri will serve as Chief of Strategic Operations, focusing on how VCT drives continuous improvement at scale.

"We are proud of VCT's rapid growth and believe that now is the right time to partner with WindRose and Howard, both of whom have experience successfully scaling pharmaceutical services businesses," said Mitchell Efros, MD and Kerri Weingard, ANP. "Our new roles allow us to focus on broadening client relationships and executing strategic investments as VCT further establishes a new standard for patient safety, transparency, and data integrity within the clinical research environment."

"I'm excited to join VCT as CEO and partner with Mitchell, Kerri and WindRose on this next chapter of growth," said Howard Miller. "VCT brings significant value to all stakeholders through its proprietary subject registry technology, and I have strong conviction that broader utilization of the Company's services will accelerate the delivery of safe, innovative treatments to patients who need them."

"We are strong believers in VCT's value proposition for sponsors, CROs and sites and are excited to work with Howard, Mitchell and Kerri to broaden market adoption," said CJ Burnes, a Partner at WindRose. "They have developed a truly unique solution that reduces downstream risk for all clinical research constituents – driving safety for participants, improved data quality, and reduction in preventable trial disruptions."

About Verified Clinical Trials

Verified Clinical Trials (VCT) is a leading provider of clinical trial subject registry solutions designed to detect and help prevent duplicate enrollment and other protocol violations. Its secure global database is trusted by research sites, sponsors, and CROs to help improve research subject safety, strengthen protocol compliance, and protect data integrity.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $8 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Verified Clinical Trials LLC