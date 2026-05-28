Verito and Juno Partner to Deliver Audit-Ready AI Tax Prep for Accounting Firms

AICPA data shows AI tax prep adoption among accounting firms jumped from 9% to 41% in a single year. Audit-Ready AI pairs Juno's source-to-return traceable tax automation with Verito's compliance-grade hosting, giving accounting firms a way to deploy AI on returns without losing the audit trail.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verito, the top-rated cloud hosting and managed IT provider for accounting firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Juno, the AI tax preparation platform built by CPAs for tax professionals. The partnership delivers an integrated Audit-Ready AI workflow for accounting firms deploying AI on client returns.

The partnership combines Juno's AI tax automation, which cuts prep time by up to 50%, with Verito's compliance-grade cloud infrastructure, creating what the companies call Audit-Ready AI: a modern workflow that handles more returns without adding headcount, automates without sacrificing review, and keeps every output defensible to source.

Accounting firms can learn more at verito.com/partners/juno or contact Verito at [email protected].

The AI Trust Gap in Tax Practice

Accounting firms are racing to handle more returns without adding headcount. AI promises a way out. AICPA data shows firm AI adoption has nearly quintupled in a single year, and 77% of firms plan to increase that investment. But adoption stops short of the most valuable use case: AI-assisted return preparation.

The reason is exposure. Consumer AI tools operate as black boxes. Outputs can't be traced back to source data, and inputs may be used to train future models. For a tax preparer working under IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule, that's an unacceptable trade.

The Audit-Ready AI Workflow

The Verito and Juno partnership closes that gap from both sides. Juno automates document intake, data extraction, and return population, giving firms a faster, hands-off workflow where every step stays open to preparer review. Source documents stay linked to the calculations they drive, giving the preparer a verifiable trail from W-2, K-1, or 1099 to the final return line.

Juno integrates with the tax software firms already run: Drake, Lacerte, ProConnect, CCH Axcess, and more. Verito hosts that workflow on private cloud infrastructure designed to meet IRS and FTC requirements, with audit logging, data isolation, and access controls built-in.

The result: AI that cuts prep time in half and handles more returns without adding headcount. Every output traces to the source. Every step is reviewable. Every line is defensible.

"The firms we serve want AI for the same reasons everyone does. Handle more returns. Move faster. Get evenings back during tax season," said Jatin Narang, founder and CEO of Verito. "Juno brings the AI tax prep layer. We bring the infrastructure underneath. Together it's a modern workflow."

What the Partnership Means for Accounting Firms

Under the partnership, the companies will deliver an integrated Audit-Ready AI workflow combining Juno's source-to-return tax automation with Verito's compliance-grade cloud infrastructure.

For Juno customers: A direct path off legacy hosting environments. Verito cloud hosting comes preconfigured for Juno, so nothing stands between the firm and its AI workflow.

A direct path off legacy hosting environments. Verito cloud hosting comes preconfigured for Juno, so nothing stands between the firm and its AI workflow. For Verito customers: A direct deployment path to Juno's AI tax prep layer, paired with Verito's hosting in one streamlined setup.

A direct deployment path to Juno's AI tax prep layer, paired with Verito's hosting in one streamlined setup. For firms adopting AI on returns: A combined workflow where AI handles the manual stages of return prep, infrastructure handles the compliance, and preparers get hours back during tax season.

"At Juno, we built our platform to give tax professionals a faster, modern way to prepare returns without losing the transparency CPAs need," said Dave Haase, Founder and CEO of Juno. "Pairing our AI tax prep layer with Verito's hosting gives firms a complete, streamlined setup."

Freedom Accounting and Tax, a multi-location firm based in southwest Missouri, runs the full Audit-Ready AI workflow, Juno handling return prep inside Verito's hosted environment, across multiple offices during the 2026 tax season.

"They allow me to run a firm at multiple locations at a lot lower stress level and knowing that everything's moving like it should." said Rocky Lippold, Owner, Freedom Accounting and Tax

About Verito

Verito provides private cloud hosting, managed IT, and compliance solutions exclusively for tax and accounting firms. With 1,000+ firms served, 100% uptime since 2016, and a 4.9/5 G2 rating from more than 170 verified reviewers, Verito operates under a simple promise: It just works. Securely. Learn more at verito.com.

About Juno

Juno is tax prep automation built by a CPA for tax pros who are sick of 60-hour weeks. By using AI tax prep technology to handle the manual work behind return preparation, Juno allows firms to cut prep time by 50% without sacrificing accuracy, transparency, or professional judgment. Juno is trusted by thousands of tax pros and backed by leading investors including Bonfire Ventures, Impression Ventures, and Xfund. Learn more at juno.tax.

SOURCE Verito