Verito Earns First‑Ever G2 Momentum Leader Badge and 21 #1 Rankings in Summer 2026 Reports

Accounting firms rank Verito #1 against fields of up to 59 competitors in G2's Summer 2026 reports, while the company earns its first Momentum Leader recognition for accelerated growth.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verito, the top‑rated cloud hosting and managed IT provider for accounting firms, today earned 43 badges and 21 #1 rankings in G2's Summer 2026 reports, including a first‑ever Momentum Leader designation in the Cloud Application Hosting category.

The recognition pairs sustained category leadership with the first external signal of accelerating growth. Verito earned #1 rankings against competitive fields of up to 59 vendors, while G2's Momentum Grid placed Verito #2 of 11 vendors tracked for growth velocity in cloud application hosting. It is the company's first appearance on a G2 Momentum report.

Verito earned #1 rankings against competitive fields of up to 59 vendors. Post this

The Stakes Behind Hosting Choice

Accounting firms operate inside a tightening regulatory environment. The Federal Trade Commission's Safeguards Rule, fully enforced since 2023, requires every PTIN‑holding tax preparer to maintain documented information security controls. The Internal Revenue Service's Publication 4557 sets specific requirements for safeguarding taxpayer data. Both frameworks make hosting infrastructure a regulated decision, not a procurement one.

Firms switching providers need third‑party validation, not vendor claims. G2 ratings come from verified customer reviews, not analyst commentary or paid placements.

The Customer Math Behind the Rankings

The 4.9‑out‑of‑5 score behind Verito's Summer 2026 results draws from more than 150 verified accounting firm customers running Drake, UltraTax, Lacerte, ProSeries, CCH Axcess, and QuickBooks in Verito's private cloud environment. The reviews cover Usability, Results, Relationship, and Implementation, the four indexes that determine category rankings.

Verito earned 21 #1 rankings against competitive fields of up to 59 vendors. The strongest results came in Managed Hosting, where Verito placed first in Usability (52 vendors), Results (48 vendors), Relationship (59 vendors), and Implementation (51 vendors).

"Sustained #1 rankings tell you firms keep choosing us. The Momentum badge tells you more firms are choosing us, faster," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Inc. "That's the gap that matters when accounting firms compare us to providers with larger budgets and broader portfolios. We picked one customer and built everything around them. Ten years later, that decision is what shows up in the rankings."

Verito's Summer 2026 G2 #1 Rankings

Cloud Application Hosting (9 #1 rankings):

#1 Usability Index for Cloud Application Hosting (out of 12 vendors)

#1 Usability Index for Cloud Application Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 10 vendors)

#1 Results Index for Cloud Application Hosting (out of 11 vendors)

#1 Results Index for Cloud Application Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 9 vendors)

#1 Relationship Index for Cloud Application Hosting (out of 12 vendors)

#1 Relationship Index for Cloud Application Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 10 vendors)

#1 Implementation Index for Cloud Application Hosting (out of 12 vendors)

#1 Implementation Index for Cloud Application Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 10 vendors)

#1 Small‑Business Grid® Report for Cloud Application Hosting (out of 10 vendors)

Dedicated Hosting (4 #1 rankings):

#1 Usability Index for Dedicated Hosting (out of 18 vendors)

#1 Usability Index for Dedicated Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 17 vendors)

#1 Results Index for Dedicated Hosting (out of 18 vendors)

#1 Results Index for Dedicated Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 17 vendors)

Managed Hosting (8 #1 rankings):

#1 Usability Index for Managed Hosting (out of 52 vendors)

#1 Usability Index for Managed Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 47 vendors)

#1 Results Index for Managed Hosting (out of 48 vendors)

#1 Results Index for Managed Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 44 vendors)

#1 Relationship Index for Managed Hosting (out of 59 vendors)

#1 Relationship Index for Managed Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 51 vendors)

#1 Implementation Index for Managed Hosting (out of 51 vendors)

#1 Implementation Index for Managed Hosting, Small‑Business (out of 46 vendors)

Plus the first‑ever recognition:

#2 Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Application Hosting, Verito's first Momentum Leader designation in any G2 category

Where Verito Climbed

Three Verito rankings improved between Spring 2026 and Summer 2026:

Cloud Application Hosting Small‑Business Grid: up to #1 (from #2)

Dedicated Hosting Grid: up to #5 (from #7)

Dedicated Hosting Small‑Business Grid: up to #5 (from #6)

The Infrastructure Behind the Recognition

Verito's results draw on 100% uptime since 2016, sub‑60‑second support response times, and a 95 Net Promoter Score. The company serves more than 1,000 tax and accounting firms across the United States from private cloud infrastructure built specifically for professional tax applications. Verito's compliance posture covers IRS Publication 4557 and the FTC Safeguards Rule, with WISP documentation available through its VeritShield WISP service.

Accounting firms can view Verito's full G2 profile and verified customer reviews at verito.com/reviews or contact Verito at [email protected].

About Verito

Verito provides private cloud hosting, managed IT, and compliance services exclusively for tax and accounting firms. Founded in 2016 by Jatin Narang and Camren Majors, Verito serves 1,000+ firms with 100% uptime since launch. The company holds a 4.9/5 rating on G2 with 170+ verified reviews. Learn more at verito.com.

SOURCE Verito