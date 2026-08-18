Verlytix Launches as a Related Company to LyoGenesis Manufacturing

Verlytix is applying its analytical and quality testing capabilities to peptide testing in support of Vector Science & Therapeutics, alongside its existing pharmaceutical testing business

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verlytix, a global contract testing laboratory serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced the launch of its expanded quality analytical testing platform. Verlytix is a related company to LyoGenesis Manufacturing, reflecting continued growth, an expanding scope of services, and a long-term commitment to quality, precision, and analytical excellence across the drug product lifecycle.

Verlytix has built a global reputation for method development and testing of injectable drug products at the highest standards of quality and is now applying that expertise as a trusted analytical partner to pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. Verlytix is aligned with LyoGenesis Manufacturing's expertise, strengthening its position across formulation, manufacturing, and analytical testing.

"Verlytix's launch reflects the position Verlytix and LyoGenesis Manufacturing are securing in pharmaceutical and peptide quality," said Tommy Thompson, Chairman of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "Verlytix captures a long-standing commitment to uncompromising quality analytical testing across every stage of drug development and manufacturing, and its alignment with LyoGenesis Manufacturing positions the company for its next chapter of global growth."

"Verlytix is a related company to LyoGenesis Manufacturing," said Bill Jackson, CEO of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "Its capabilities are now being applied to peptide testing in support of our peptide portfolio, in addition to Verlytix's continuing pharmaceutical testing business."

A Global Partner Across the Drug Development Lifecycle

Headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, with a global reach spanning European and American markets, Verlytix operates across four core areas of business:

Injectable Drug Product Testing, including assay/potency, impurities, pH, elemental impurities, sub-visible particulates, residual solvents, and more, with a full suite of microbial testing capabilities.

including assay/potency, impurities, pH, elemental impurities, sub-visible particulates, residual solvents, and more, with a full suite of microbial testing capabilities. Turnkey Third-Party Services, end-to-end support from preclinical development through commercialization and product lifetime stability storage and testing.

end-to-end support from preclinical development through commercialization and product lifetime stability storage and testing. CRO Services, formulation and process development support, primary and secondary packaging testing, and stability storage/testing of liquid or lyophilized drug products.

formulation and process development support, primary and secondary packaging testing, and stability storage/testing of liquid or lyophilized drug products. Quality Control Testing, finished dosage form and raw material release testing and independent verification of product quality to support partners' regulatory and quality requirements.

All operations are conducted in accordance with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards within a quality system that has been through FDA inspection with Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) received in 2024, underscoring Verlytix's commitment to the highest levels of product safety, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

Meeting a Critical Need in Peptide Quality

As the peptide industry scales rapidly, the need for rigorous, independent testing has never been more acute. Variability in potency, purity, and stability remains one of the most consequential risk factors facing peptide manufacturers, clinicians, and patients alike; differences in these critical quality attributes can determine whether a product performs safely and as intended. Verlytix's analytical infrastructure is built to address this gap directly, providing independent verification of purity, potency, sterility, safety, and consistency across the peptide portfolio.

Through its alignment with LyoGenesis Manufacturing and Vector Science & Therapeutics, Verlytix is positioning itself at the center of an industry-wide conversation on peptide quality standards, helping establish the kind of testing rigor and transparency the peptide space has lacked as it moves from niche compounding to mainstream clinical and commercial use. Vector's emerging role as a voice for quality in the peptide category is reinforced by Verlytix's testing capabilities standing behind its peptide portfolio.

Verlytix's testing infrastructure spans biological, pharmaceutical small molecules and peptide applications, with each discipline reinforcing the others. The same analytical rigor and microbial testing expertise developed across Verlytix's biological and pharmaceutical testing business now extends directly to peptide potency, purity, microbiological, and stability testing, giving Verlytix a depth of cross-disciplinary quality expertise that few dedicated peptide testing providers can match.

About Verlytix

Verlytix (formerly MPP Group, LLC) is a global company specializing in analytical development and quality control testing of liquid and lyophilized injectable drug products. With in-house analytical and microbial testing, turnkey third-party services, and CRO capabilities, Verlytix serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners across European and American markets to cGMP standards. Verlytix is a related company to LyoGenesis Manufacturing, applying its testing capabilities to peptide quality and analytical testing alongside its continuing pharmaceutical testing business. Verlytix is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is a medical technology and therapeutic delivery company developing technologies intended to improve how pharmaceutical agents, peptides, biologics and other therapeutic compounds are delivered to target tissues. The Company's intellectual property portfolio spans advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, regenerative medicine, pancreatic oncology, smart wound care, lyophilized pharmaceutical systems and next-generation therapeutic delivery technologies.

Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

For more information, visit https://vectorscience.co/.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics