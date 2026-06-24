Vermeer Achieves Final Assessment Status for CMMC Level 2, Strengthening Its Position as a Trusted Defense Technology Partner

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermeer has achieved a Final Assessment of Status for CMMC L2 as required by DFARS 252.204.7021, marking a major milestone in its growth as a trusted defense technology partner.

CMMC Level 2 validates that organizations can protect Controlled Unclassified Information and operate with the cybersecurity discipline expected across the defense industrial base. For Vermeer, this milestone reflects more than compliance: the operational maturity needed to support sensitive defense missions.

The effort was led internally by Trent Clark, Vermeer's Director of IT, Cybersecurity & Compliance, and required coordination across leadership, engineering, HR, operations, and security. Vermeer launched its CMMC program in November 2025, moving from buildout to certification in roughly seven months with a lean internal team.

"CMMC is not just an audit requirement," said Clark. "It is a trust standard and, increasingly, a competitive advantage. In defense technology, moving fast only matters if customers and partners can trust that you can protect sensitive information and scale with discipline."

Throughout the program, Vermeer matured the policies, procedures, evidence practices, access controls, training, and internal workflows needed to support CMMC Level 2 readiness and sustainment. The assessment evaluated Vermeer's CMMC Level 2 environment against the applicable NIST SP 800-171 requirements and CMMC Level 2 assessment objectives.

The program moved quickly, but not casually. The goal was never simply to pass an assessment, but to build a security and compliance program Vermeer can sustain as it grows in the defense market.

For Vermeer, the milestone reinforces a broader message: speed and innovation matter, but in defense technology, trust matters just as much. This CMMC Level 2 certification strengthens Vermeer's readiness to support government customers, prime contractors, and allied defense partners.

"From a business perspective, CMMC Level 2 changes the conversation," Clark said. "It reduces friction with customers and primes, strengthens credibility during due diligence, and shows Vermeer is serious about being a long-term defense industrial base partner. Compliance may be the requirement, but trust is the advantage."

Vermeer will continue strengthening its cybersecurity, compliance, and operational governance programs as it expands across U.S. and allied defense markets.

About Vermeer

Vermeer is a defense technology company developing vision-based navigation and autonomy. Its optical navigation systems help autonomous platforms operate when GPS is jammed, spoofed, degraded, or denied. Vermeer is building resilient visual navigation for modern defense operations and autonomous systems. www.getvermeer.com

Vermeer Media Contact

Danny Gold, Strategic Communications Advisor

[email protected] or 914-260-2081

SOURCE Vermeer