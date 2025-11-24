Vermeer and Sentry Operations Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Autonomous Navigation for Contested Environments

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermeer, a leader in vision-based navigation for GPS-denied environments, announced a strategic partnership with Sentry Operations, a developer of advanced precision-effects technology for unmanned systems. The collaboration integrates Vermeer's combat-proven vision navigation stack with Sentry's terminal-guidance and precision-effects technology to deliver a combined solution designed for today's highly contested battlespace.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing U.S. and allied forces: ensuring reliable navigation, autonomy and precision when GPS is degraded, jammed or denied entirely. By pairing Vermeer's AI-driven perception and navigation system with Sentry's advanced guidance and precision-effects capabilities, the solution enables unmanned platforms to perform with high accuracy and resilience across the full mission profile.

"Vermeer's technology has been validated in real-world combat conditions in Ukraine, and Sentry's precision-effects technology adds a crucial layer of accuracy and survivability," said Brian Streem, founder and CEO of Vermeer. "Together, we're delivering the autonomy and precision the Department of Defense has signaled will be essential for next-generation unmanned systems."

The announcement comes as the United States and Europe scale unmanned aircraft programs in response to rising global threats. With adversaries advancing electronic-warfare capabilities, demand for resilient, sensor-driven autonomy continues to grow.

The integrated Vermeer–Sentry solution will be available to drone manufacturers, defense primes and government customers seeking an exportable, ready-to-field alternative to legacy GPS-dependent systems. Early demonstrations show notable gains in navigation resilience, mission assurance and precision-effects performance.

"Sentry's technology was built to operate where traditional systems fail," said Jim Donnelly, president of Sentry Operations. "By partnering with Vermeer, we're enabling a new class of autonomous platforms that can reliably deliver precision effects even in heavily contested environments."

The companies will showcase the integrated solution in live demonstrations with U.S. and allied partners beginning in first quarter 2026.

Sentry Operations is headquartered in Syracuse, N.Y., operating out of the INSPYRE Innovation Hub managed by CenterState CEO and home to the GENIUS NY accelerator.

Vermeer is a 2019 GENIUS NY alumnus, making the collaboration a strong example of how New York's innovation ecosystem continues to foster long-term connections between emerging founders and growth-stage companies. The partnership underscores the region's strength in drone and robotics innovation, where early support, shared resources and industry-guided programs help companies scale and address national-security challenges.

"This partnership between Vermeer and Sentry is exactly what we hope to see years after teams participate in GENIUS NY," said Kara Jones, director of GENIUS NY. "It shows how a strong regional ecosystem brings founders together, sparks collaboration and accelerates technologies that matter. We're proud to see two companies connected to our community advancing capabilities that support national security and strengthen the U.S. unmanned-systems industry."

