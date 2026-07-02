Vermiculus to Deliver 24/7 Clearing System for Prediction Markets to Leading Global Crypto Exchange

Real-time, event-driven clearing tailored for prediction markets

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, the independent technology provider for market infrastructure, has been selected by one of the world's largest crypto exchanges to deliver a VeriClear®-based clearing solution for prediction markets.

VeriClear is designed for high-volume, real-time clearing with true 24/7 operation. By sustaining performance without scheduled downtime, it is well suited for continuously traded prediction markets.

The engagement covers a VeriClear solution tailored for event-contract markets, including clearing, post-trade processing, collateral handling, and digital asset settlement at high transaction volumes.

Built around a fully collateralized model, the solution supports an event-driven contract lifecycle in which settlement is determined by event outcomes and handled through internal cash redistribution. It also supports digital asset settlement and collateral handling in a continuous operating environment.

The solution provides the operational controls and post-trade integrity required for regulated market infrastructure, including collateral management, position keeping, settlement workflows, regulatory reporting, and auditability. It is designed to support real-time trading flows through prefunding checks and reconciliation between trading and clearing states.

"Prediction markets require a clearing model with specific post-trade characteristics. This engagement reflects the growing demand for solutions that combine fully collateralized event-contract clearing with the operational robustness and control expected from modern market infrastructure. Vermiculus VeriClear system gives the flexibility needed to support prediction markets at scale," said Chris Dorougidenis, COO at Vermiculus.

VeriClear's adaptive, multi-asset clearing solution is built on cutting-edge microservices technology. Combining low-latency trade capture, real-time risk management, and flexible settlement options, it ensures efficient handling of complex financial transactions while seamlessly integrating with surrounding systems through its agnostic interface technology.

"We are seeing strong demand for clearing solutions that can support new market structures and asset classes. This engagement demonstrates how our well-established Vermiculus products can meet specific requirements such as prediction markets. Our products are designed to be comprehensive from the outset, support a fast time-to-market, and remain easy to extend over time as needs evolve and new business opportunities emerge. A flexible architecture combined with our unique project model enables rapid deployment, ensuring fast system implementation and timely delivery," said Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus.

CONTACT:

Vermiculus media contact

Amelie Hedenstierna,

Marketing & Communications

+46736222454

[email protected]

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