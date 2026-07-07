N5X selects Vermiculus to power the first regulated energy derivatives clearinghouse in Brazil

With VeriClear®, N5X will:

Establish Brazil's first true energy derivatives central counterparty (CCP)

Take full control of clearing operations and risk management

Accelerate time-to-market for new energy products

Build a scalable foundation for regional growth

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus, an independent and leading provider of market infrastructure technology for clearing, trading, and CSD operations, has been selected by N5X, the future Brazilian energy derivatives clearing house, to deliver its cloud-native VeriClear clearing system. The solution will support N5X in establishing a new clearing house and operating as a central counterparty (CCP).

This latest engagement further strengthens Vermiculus' presence in Brazil and across South America, launching its fourth clearing, risk and settlement system in the region since 2022.

VeriClear provides N5X with a modern, scalable, and high-performance clearing and risk management platform, tailored to support the rapid growth and evolving requirements of the Brazilian energy market. Brazil is one of the world's largest and most dynamic energy markets, with approximately 632 TWh of electricity consumed annually, making it the sixth-largest electricity consumer globally. As the market continues to evolve, this scale creates strong demand for modern, scalable, and secure clearing infrastructure.

"The partnership with Vermiculus represents an important step in building Brazil's future energy clearinghouse. Our goal is to develop a modern, secure, and scalable market infrastructure capable of supporting the evolution of the Brazilian energy market and offering participants greater efficiency, transparency, and confidence. With VeriClear and Vermiculus' global experience in clearing technology, we strengthen our ability to launch this new product, scale operations, and contribute to the development of a more robust energy market in Brazil," said Guilherme Netto, Co-CEO of N5X

With Vermiculus as a partner, N5X will be enabled to rapidly grow the Brazilian energy market from an uncleared OTC environment to futures traded and cleared in a regulated clearing with central counterparty, allowing new product offerings and coping with unprecedented growth in terms of transaction load, products and participants. VeriClear enables N5X to bring new energy products to the market faster through full control of its clearing solution and drive innovation to meet the growing demand of supplies and producers to efficiently hedge their risk.

"We are proud to partner with N5X as it builds critical clearing infrastructure for Brazil's energy market. VeriClear is designed for market infrastructures that need to be launched with confidence, scale quickly, and adapt as markets evolve. Together with our dedicated project model and deep clearing expertise, we will support N5X with the speed, continuity, and flexibility required for a successful launch and world-class support throughout the entire project," says Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus.

VeriClear is Vermiculus' cloud-native clearing system for modern CCPs, combining high performance, advanced risk management, and flexible product configuration in a modular architecture. Built for mission-critical market infrastructures, it enables clearing houses to launch faster, adapt continuously, and scale securely as markets evolve.

About N5X

N5X is a comprehensive energy trading platform created with the goal of developing Brazil's future energy clearing house. The company combines L4 Venture Builder's expertise in Brazilian financial market infrastructure, associated with B3, with the international experience of Nodal Brazil, an EEX Group company, in developing secure, efficient, and liquid energy markets. For more information, visit: https://n5x.com.br

About Vermiculus

Vermiculus Financial Technology AB provides best-in-class trading, clearing, and CSD solutions to market participants around the world. Vermiculus' solutions are the first to bring state-of-the-art advances in dynamic microservice architecture together with vast experience in clearing house, exchange, and CSD business requirements.

The company started its operation in 2020 and is founded by industry experts with the incentive to revolutionize the technology of exchanges, clearing houses, and CSDs. With its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Vermiculus consists of hand-picked teams, trained to deliver mission-critical solutions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact N5X

Gabriela Bonometti

+55 11 91066-5407

[email protected]

Media Contact Vermiculus

Amelie Hedenstierna,

Marketing & Communications

+46736222454

[email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/vermiculusft/r/n5x-selects-vermiculus-to-power-the-first-regulated-energy-derivatives-clearinghouse-in-brazil,c4371863

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