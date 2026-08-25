Vero Beach Barrier Island Condo Sales Rise 48.5% as Completed Reserve Studies Give Buyers Certainty

Associations on the 32963 barrier island funded structural reserves ahead of Florida's December 2025 deadline, and median condo prices are up 19% since 2021, according to The Reynolds Team of Compass [1]

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Condominium associations on Vero Beach's barrier island spent four years funding the structural reserves Florida began requiring after the 2021 Surfside collapse. The transaction record suggests it paid off. Comparing the first six months year over year, condo sales in the 32963 segment rose 48.5%, from 99 to 147. Median sale prices are up 19% since 2021, according to The Reynolds Team's analysis of 981 closed sales from Realtor Association of Indian River County MLS data. [1]

Median annual maintenance fees on barrier island condos rose 83% over the same period, from $9,996 to $18,256. [1] The increase bought something buyers can verify on paper: a completed reserve study, a funded budget, and a schedule for major structural work. Deferred maintenance that once sat invisible on a balance sheet now carries a number.

Following the June 2021 Champlain Towers South collapse, the Florida Legislature enacted SB 4-D in May 2022, creating the mandatory milestone inspection program codified at Florida Statute 553.899 along with the structural integrity reserve study requirement. [2] Owners lost the ability to waive or reduce structural reserves for budgets adopted on or after December 31, 2024. [2] House Bill 913, effective July 1, 2025, extended the initial reserve study deadline to December 31, 2025, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. [3] [4]

For The Reynolds Team of Compass, a Vero Beach luxury brokerage, founder Scott Reynolds sees a transfer rather than a cost.

"The associations here did the hard thing early, and their owners are seeing the benefit," said Scott Reynolds, founder of The Reynolds Team of Compass. "A home buyer looking at a barrier island condo building today can read the reserve study, see what has been funded, and price the property on what it is rather than on what it might cost them in three years. Certainty is worth more than a low fee."

Prices held through the transition in part because the market does not run on debt. Cash accounted for 87.8% of first-half 2026 closings on the barrier island, 129 of 147 transactions, up from 78.9% in the first half of 2022. [1] Cash buyers carry no exposure to rate movement or lender warrantability rules. The median 32963 condo sold this year was built in 1981, and 84.1% of sales since 2021 involved buildings constructed in 1996 or earlier, placing nearly the entire market inside the milestone inspection regime. [1]

The December 31, 2025 deadline appears to have functioned as a starting gun. [3] Active inventory fell 22.8% year over year and months of supply fell 34.4% to 6.3, according to TrendGraphix data drawn from the same MLS. [5] Sellers are keeping more of what they ask. Among those who reduced their price, the median reduction narrowed from 12.5% in 2025 to 8.3% in 2026. [1]

Months of supply peaked above 24 in the spring of 2025, the highest reading in TrendGraphix records going back to 2011, and has fallen to 6.3 since. [5] The same measure repeatedly exceeded 13 months through the 2010s. A six-month threshold is a national benchmark, and this seasonal coastal market has historically carried more inventory than that.

Buyers are doing more homework than in 2021. Median days on market ran 87 this year against 45.5 in 2021, and sold-to-original-list pricing held steady near 89%. [1] Financed purchases take roughly twice as long to close as cash purchases, because lenders review association reserves, insurance, and warrantability. [1]

"Read the reserve study, the inspection report, and five years of budgets before you write an offer," said Reynolds, who leads the Vero Beach-based team. "And know how your building finances. In a market where most buyers pay cash, the strength of your association's paperwork is what widens the pool when it is your turn to sell your condo."

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Vero Beach barrier island condos a good investment right now? The data supports an informed decision rather than a recommendation. Median prices have risen 19% since 2021 while annual carrying costs rose 83%, so any analysis should net acquisition against holding cost. A higher fee at a fully funded association may carry less future risk than a lower fee at an underfunded one. Roughly 48% of buildings in recent sales permit rentals of one month or shorter. [1]

How do I check whether a Florida condo building completed its milestone inspection and reserve study? Request the milestone inspection report and the structural integrity reserve study directly from the association, along with the last five years of budgets and minutes. Under House Bill 913, local enforcement agencies report inspection data to the state annually, so the county building department is a second source. [3] Buildings three or more habitable stories tall reaching thirty years are covered. [2] [3]

Why do so many Vero Beach condo sales close in cash? Lenders review association reserves, insurance, and warrantability, and older buildings take longer to clear those tests. In 2026, cash purchases on the barrier island closed in a median of 78 days at 89.8% of original list price, while financed purchases took 140 days and closed at 85.3%. [1]

About The Reynolds Team of Compass

The Reynolds Team of Compass is a luxury real estate team based in Vero Beach, Florida, serving buyers and sellers across the Treasure Coast. Led by founder Scott Reynolds, the team focuses on coastal properties in Vero Beach, Hutchinson Island, Sebastian, and surrounding markets, and publishes recurring market research including the monthly Vero Luxury Market Report. More information is available at myreynoldsteam.com.

Sources

[1] The Reynolds Team of Compass analysis of 981 closed condominium sales in ZIP 32963, May 2021 through August 2026, from MLS data supplied by the Realtor Association of Indian River County, [2] Florida Senate Bill 4-D (2022), codified in part at Florida Statute 553.899, [3] Florida House Bill 913 (2025), effective July 1, 2025, [4] Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Condominium Information and Resources, [5] TrendGraphix quarterly market summary for ZIP 32963 attached properties, published August 2026, from MLS data supplied by the Realtor Association of Indian River County, Southeast Florida MLS, and Beaches MLS

Media Contact: Sheana Firth Marketing Director, The Reynolds Team of Compass, [email protected]

SOURCE The Reynolds Team of Compass