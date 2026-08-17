VERO Secures Continued Capital Backing From Sun River, Reaffirms Path to Profitability

Sun River deepens its investment as VERO scales across 40 states, reinforcing the company's

financial strength and growth momentum

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO, a multifamily risk and leasing decision platform, today announced a new round of capital backing from its existing investor group, led by Sun River Capital, a Dallas-based growth equity firm. The round, funded entirely by investors who know the business best, signals deep conviction in VERO's trajectory and underscores the company's financial strength as it scales.

The investment comes as VERO's platform now supports leasing decisions on 1,390 properties across 40 states nationwide. That scale is exactly why the capital is going in now: VERO is targeting profitability by the end of 2026 on the back of 31,140% growth since 2021, and this round lets the company keep growing without the distraction of raising more money.

"We're extremely pleased with the progress this team has made. We believe there's a huge opportunity to build the best risk and underwriting technology in multifamily, and Sun River seeks to increase our ownership in the portfolio companies where we have the highest conviction. VERO is squarely one of them," said Copley Broer, Co-Managing Director, Sun River Capital.

The backing reflects a broader pattern in VERO's growth. As one of the fastest-scaling risk platforms in multifamily, the company continues to attract capital from the investors who understand the business at the deepest level, a vote of confidence leadership says sets the stage for VERO's next phase of growth.

"We're incredibly proud of what the team has built. Having the investors closest to our business choose to double down is the strongest validation we could ask for. This capital lets us keep growing toward profitability and beyond, without the distraction of raising more money," said Jamey Rosamond, CEO, VERO.

For more information, visit sayvero.com.

About VERO

VERO is a risk management platform built for multifamily. By combining applicant screening, risk analysis, and protection services under one roof, VERO helps property owners and operators prevent fraud, protect NOI, and speed up the leasing process so the right renters can move in faster. VERO's full-stack platform covers identity verification, income verification, credit and criminal checks, document fraud detection, and AI-driven decision support within a single, SOC 2-compliant workflow that integrates with Yardi, Entrata, RealPage, and Rent Manager. Visit sayvero.com.

SOURCE VERO