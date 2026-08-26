Verra Mobility and Hertz Expand Technology Partnership Under Renewed Contract

As part of the recently announced five-year contract renewal, Hertz and Verra Mobility are expanding their technology partnership to explore opportunities to modernize toll processing

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, and The Hertz Corporation, on behalf of its Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands, shared additional details today regarding their recent contract renewal, including plans to explore new technology solutions that build on their long-standing tolling and violations management partnership.

The parties announced during quarterly earnings the renewed agreement extending their 20-year partnership. In the expanded agreement, the companies will explore new technology solutions to further improve Hertz's customer experience. Verra Mobility will also continue to provide Hertz with a fully outsourced toll and violations management program, helping improve administrative efficiency while giving renters a more convenient, frictionless experience on cashless and all-electronic tolling networks across North America.

"As Hertz continues to evolve, we're committed to evolving alongside them by listening closely to their needs, investing in innovative technologies, and refining our solutions to help them operate more efficiently while delivering greater value and convenience to their customers," said Stacey Moser, chief customer officer, Verra Mobility.

"We are looking to continuously innovate for our customers," said Jason Rivera, chief technology officer, Verra Mobility. "This next phase of our relationship is about exploring how to combine operational experience with connected-vehicle tolling and AI technology to help solve increasingly complex fleet challenges."

"Verra Mobility has been a trusted partner for more than two decades, helping us simplify tolling and violations management while enhancing the rental experience," said Marnie Harte, senior vice president and chief procurement officer, Hertz. "We look forward to exploring opportunities to leverage new technology to create a more convenient, transparent and seamless experience for our customers, while reducing operational complexity across our fleet."

Verra Mobility helps communities and businesses move people and vehicles by connecting the entire transportation ecosystem, including road safety, commercial fleet mobility, and parking management. The company supports more than 7.6 million vehicles globally - helping to protect vehicle owners against costly toll fines and burdensome administrative tasks – and empowers more than 300 communities to increase safety for all road users through intelligent technology and data-driven insights. In 2025, more than 350 million toll transactions and over 5.6 million violations were processed for fleet customers.

To learn more about Verra Mobility's commercial and fleet solutions, visit www.verramobility.com/commercial/.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term, including, without limitation, risks relating to our ability to successfully implement new technologies, the expected benefits of our partnership with Hertz, our ability to maintain and expand customer relationships, general economic conditions, and other factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

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SOURCE Verra Mobility