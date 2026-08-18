Independent University of South Florida study shows Verra Mobility school zone speed safety programs reduced speeding violations by 97%

Research demonstrates automated enforcement changes driver behavior and significantly improves school zone safety

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced the findings of an independent study conducted by researchers at the University of South Florida's Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR), demonstrating that school zone speed safety programs reduced speeding violations by 97% at participating Florida school zones.

The University of South Florida shows a 97 percent reduction in school zone speeders with independent study.

The research was funded by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and evaluated Verra Mobility-operated school zone speed safety programs in the City of St. Cloud and Osceola County.

The study analyzed vehicle speeds before camera activation, during Florida's required 30-day warning period, and throughout the first 30 days of citation enforcement. Across 18 school zone speed cameras, researchers found total speeding violations dropped from 3.47% of passing vehicles to just 0.09% - a 97% reduction in violations. Researchers also found that warnings alone reduced violations by 93%, demonstrating that driver awareness significantly influences behavior even before citations are issued.

The study further found that severe speeding (16+ mph or more over the speed limit) declined from 74% to 45%, while many individual school zones experienced reductions exceeding 95% during the citation period. At BridgePrep Academy in Osceola County, one camera location recorded an 80% high-speeding rate before the program began and reached zero during both the warning and citation periods.

"Independent research continues to validate what communities across the country are experiencing firsthand. Automated school zone speed enforcement changes driver behavior and helps create safer environments for children," said Stacey Moser, chief customer officer, Verra Mobility. "A 97% reduction in speeding violations is an extraordinary outcome, but even more important is that those numbers represent thousands of drivers making safer decisions around our children. That's exactly why communities invest in these programs."

The research was conducted by the University of South Florida's nationally recognized CUTR, which evaluated operational data from participating jurisdictions and interviewed local program officials to better understand implementation and outcomes.

"By conducting before-and-after studies and documenting implementation experiences, researchers provided objective evidence of how this technology influences driver behavior and safety outcomes," said Dr. Pei-Sung Lin, director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems, Traffic Operations, and Safety Program at the University of South Florida CUTR. ". This allows municipalities to move beyond theoretical discussions and generate practical, evidence-based insights that help communities make informed decisions about technology investments."

The study also found that the greatest changes occurred during the warning period, reinforcing the importance of public education and awareness alongside enforcement. Researchers concluded that drivers consistently slowed when enforcement was present and suggested that these behavioral changes could contribute to safer driving beyond camera locations.

Florida authorized school zone speed detection systems through House Bill 657 in 2023. Since then, Verra Mobility has partnered with communities throughout the state and across the nation to deploy programs that prioritize education, encourage voluntary compliance, and improve safety for students, families, pedestrians, and school staff. The company now supports automated safety programs in more than 300 communities, providing technology that helps governments address dangerous driving behaviors through data-driven enforcement.

To download the complete Florida School Zone Speed Safety case study and learn more about Verra Mobility's automated school zone safety solutions, visit www.verramobility.com/government.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

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