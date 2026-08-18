Versable Designs and RehabMart Introduce the Safer Transfer Board, an Innovative Mobility Solution Developed Through Years of Clinical Collaboration

Tagline: "Finally…a transfer board that stays where you put it."

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versable Designs and RehabMart announced the launch of the Safer Transfer Board, a first-of-its-kind transfer aid designed to provide wheelchair users with greater stability and independence during transfers. As the exclusive distribution partner, RehabMart will make the Safer Transfer Board available to rehabilitation professionals, healthcare facilities, Veterans organizations, dealers, and wheelchair users throughout the U.S. and international markets.

Every transfer begins with a moment of trust. The Safer Transfer Board was created to make that moment more secure by helping the board stay firmly in place throughout the transfer. Designed through years of collaboration and real-world clinical insight, it offers greater stability and confidence for wheelchair users and caregivers alike. It represents a smarter approach to safer, more independent mobility because peace of mind starts with a board that stays where you put it. The best innovations solve problems before they become obstacles. The Safer Transfer Board is engineered to provide dependable stability during transfers by helping keep the board securely positioned between a wheelchair and the destination surface. Whether moving to a bed, chair, or sofa, its innovative support system promotes safer, smoother transitions with greater confidence. It's a simple idea with a meaningful impact-making everyday mobility more secure, predictable, and independent.

Unlike traditional boards that can shift unexpectedly, the Safer Transfer Board features a unique support system designed to keep the board securely positioned throughout transfers. The innovation was inspired by everyday challenges wheelchair users face, including uneven surfaces, fatigue, muscle spasms, and limited upper-body strength.

The Safer Transfer Board results from years of collaboration between inventor Allen Garrett of Versable Designs and Hulet Smith, OTR/L, founder/owner of RehabMart. Garrett, a C6/C7 quadriplegic, conceived and designed the board based on decades of firsthand experience with wheelchair transfers. Smith contributed more than 30 years of clinical Occupational Therapy experience, helping refine the design to address real-world transfer challenges. Together, they combined lived experience with clinical expertise to create a practical solution for wheelchair users, caregivers, and rehabilitation professionals.

"Our goal was simple," said Garrett. "People shouldn't have to worry about their transfer board slipping out from under them. We wanted to create a product that gives wheelchair users greater confidence every time they transfer."

Beyond developing the Safer Transfer Board, Garrett and Smith are committed to educating therapists, caregivers, healthcare organizations, and patients about rehabilitation technologies that improve transfer safety, independence, and quality of life.

"Allen brought an innovative solution to a problem therapists and patients alike have faced for decades," said Smith. "Working together, we refined the design through the lens of clinical practice to create a product that combines engineering innovation with practical rehabilitation experience. The result is a more stable sliding transfer board that mounts securely to a platform base and can also be adjoined to a bed frame, providing greater stability and confidence during transfers."

The patent-pending Safer Transfer Board is available exclusively through RehabMart.

About Versable Designs

Versable Designs develops bath seats, ADA products, and innovative transfer solutions that improve safety, independence, and quality of life for people with disabilities through thoughtful engineering and user-centered design.

Media Contact

Allen Garrett, Versable Designs

Phone: 877-853-7816

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.showerandtubseats.com/safer-transfer-board

SOURCE Versable Designs and RehabMart