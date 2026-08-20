Versapay Names Glen Braganza Chief Financial Officer

Finance and operating leader to drive financial strategy as Versapay continues into its next stage of revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versapay, a leading Accounts Receivable (AR) Platform, today announced the appointment of Glen Braganza as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment comes as Versapay builds on a strong first half of 2026, with continued momentum across its customer base heading into the second half of the year. He brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across public, private equity and venture backed payments and software businesses, with a track record of building and scaling organizations through periods of rapid growth and complexity.

Glen Braganza joins Versapay as Chief Financial Officer.

Braganza was previously with EasyPark Group (now Arrive), the largest mobility technology company globally, where he served as Group Chief Financial Officer, supporting the organization as it continued its rapid growth, and helping the company complete a transformational acquisition for the business in Europe. Earlier in his career, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for two venture backed businesses: Clickatell a Sequoia Capital backed communications platform; and BitPay an Index Ventures backed Cryptocurrency payments business.

Braganza also has deep experience in traditional payments, spending 10 years as part of the Senior Leadership Team at Worldpay, most recently as CFO of their US business until 2019. He joined Worldpay prior to the acquisition by Bain Capital and Advent International, heading Corporate Finance during a period in which they completed seven acquisitions, and he also played a pivotal role in Worldpay's IPO in 2015. That experience, spanning IPOs, acquisitions and high-growth periods, positions him well for Versapay's next stage of growth.

"Glen has helped payments and software companies navigate defining moments of scale, from IPOs and capital raises to major acquisitions and integrations," said Carey Kolaja, CEO of Versapay. "As Versapay builds on strong momentum and accelerates the next stage of growth, Glen brings the financial experience, operating rigor and strategic partnership we need to move faster with focus."

That growth is fueled in part by Versapay's continued investment in trusted, explainable AI across the invoice-to-cash workflow. Embedded natively within customers' ERP systems, these capabilities give businesses greater command of cash flow and more control over their customers' payment experiences.

"Versapay is solving a problem that has been overlooked for too long: the friction still built into how businesses collect and reconcile B2B payments," said Braganza. "I've spent my career helping payments and software companies scale with speed and precision. I'm excited to bring that experience to Versapay at a moment where the team is building strong momentum, and making significant investment to accelerate its products and growth"

Braganza holds a degree in Economics from Loughborough University, completed the Corporate Finance Program at London Business School and is a Qualified Accountant.

About Versapay

Versapay is the platform that rewires AR by removing barriers from collecting and reconciling B2B payments, providing end-to-end cash flow clarity, ensuring businesses can manage working capital on their terms. By closing the loop for finance teams and their business systems, customers and payment activity into a single intelligent ecosystem, Versapay transforms money matters into a data driven advantage. With 10,000 customers and 5M+ companies transacting, Versapay facilitates 110M+ transactions and processes $300B+ in payments volume annually. To learn more about how Versapay eliminates financial friction, visit versapay.com.

SOURCE Versapay