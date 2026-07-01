Vertiv Increases Manufacturing Capacity with New Facility in Malaysia, to Support Growing Demand for AI and Digital Infrastructure Across Asia

New facility strengthens regional manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and deployment capabilities for power, cooling, and integrated infrastructure solutions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the opening of its manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, expanding the company's manufacturing footprint to support growing demand for AI and high-density computing infrastructure across Asia, including Southeast Asia, North Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Vertiv opens new Malaysia facility to strengthen regional manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and support deployment capabilities for critical digital infrastructure.

Strategically located in one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing industrial markets, the facility strengthens Vertiv's ability to support customers with regional manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and deployment capabilities. The site benefits from strong regional connectivity and proximity to key technology and customer hubs across the region.

"Asia continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions for AI and digital infrastructure investment, and expanding our manufacturing footprint in Malaysia aims to further enhance our ability to support customers with quality, speed, scale, and resilience," said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. "This facility represents another important step in our continuous capacity planning and deployment strategy as we further expand our regional and global manufacturing capabilities."

Albertazzi added: "As compute requirements evolve across multiple generations of AI infrastructure, customers need partners to provide power, cooling, and infrastructure solutions at scale. The Johor facility enhances our ability to help customers deploy critical digital infrastructure more efficiently while supporting long-term growth across Asia."

Manufacturing and test facilities

The Johor facility supports end-to-end manufacturing, assembly, and full-scale witness testing for advanced thermal and power infrastructure, enabling Vertiv to deliver high-density solutions with validated performance to help reduce deployment risk and accelerate time to capacity for customers across enterprise, cloud, and colocation environments.

The facility is expected to bring hundreds of skilled jobs to the region, when fully operationalized in 2027.

Manufacturing capabilities for large-scale thermal management, power, and infrastructure solutions for AI and traditional applications: Vertiv™ CoolChip coolant distribution units (CDUs) support liquid cooling applications, including direct-to-chip and rear door heat exchangers for high density racks; Vertiv™ Power Module and Vertiv™ Power Skid are prefabricated power solutions with integrated modular infrastructure that can speed deployment of power systems by up to 50% over traditional builds; and Vertiv™ SmartRun integrated prefabricated overhead infrastructure system, is white space fit-out delivered as a unified system, with high-density busway, liquid cooling piping networking, and containment, providing on-site deployment time up to 85% faster than traditional methods.

A dedicated testing environment designed to validate liquid cooling and integrated power solutions under customer site conditions before deployment, including CDU testing for the full range of capacities; and simultaneous testing of multiple power modules and skids.

For more information about Vertiv's leading portfolio of power and thermal management, infrastructure solutions, IT systems and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co