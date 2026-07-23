Vertiv Infrastructure Helps Bring NVIDIA AI Computing Capability to the Naval Postgraduate School

Integrated power, liquid cooling, racks and deployment services provide a repeatable physical infrastructure configuration for high-density AI systems

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the deployment of integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure and installation services supporting the Naval Postgraduate School's (NPS) new NVIDIA DGX™ GB300 system. The project establishes an advanced, locally operated AI environment for education, research, digital engineering, modeling and simulation. It also demonstrates how an existing facility can be transformed to support the electrical, thermal and operational requirements of next-generation accelerated computing.

The Naval Postgraduate School’s new rack-scale AI deployment features the NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI system and Vertiv SmartIT pre-integrated rack-level AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA provided the DGX GB300 system to NPS, while Vertiv provided and deployed the supporting physical infrastructure, engineering expertise and installation services required to bring the high-density, liquid-cooled environment online.

"Advanced AI systems are redefining the physical requirements of the data center," said Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. "The NPS deployment demonstrates what is required to turn rack-scale accelerated computing into operational AI capability. By coordinating compute requirements with power, liquid cooling, installation and lifecycle readiness, organizations can deploy AI faster, reduce integration risk and create a repeatable foundation for future growth."

Turning AI compute into operational capability

Rack-scale AI systems are changing how organizations plan and deploy digital infrastructure. Enterprise AI requires a complete physical configuration that coordinates compute, power, liquid cooling, racks, controls, installation, commissioning and lifecycle support.

The NPS project provides a practical example of how an existing facility can be modernized to support advanced AI capability without waiting for an entirely new purpose-built environment. For enterprise, government, research and institutional customers, this approach can reduce deployment complexity, accelerate time to productive AI capacity and establish a scalable foundation for future expansion.

High-density AI systems require substantially more power and cooling capacity than traditional IT environments. Deployments can involve power distribution upgrades, liquid-cooling integration, facility modifications, fluid management and specialized commissioning. Designing these elements as a coordinated system can reduce integration risk and improve operational readiness.

A repeatable physical configuration for Enterprise AI

The Vertiv™ SmartIT pre-integrated, rack-level AI infrastructure portfolio is designed to accelerate AI deployment across a range of physical infrastructure configurations, from standalone enterprise systems to fully integrated whitespace solutions. For larger-scale environments, Vertiv SmartIT can be integrated with Vertiv™ SmartRun to extend the same pre-engineered architecture converging the whitespace, coordinating rack infrastructure, power, cooling, controls and services as one deployable system. This modular approach provides customers with a repeatable path from an initial AI deployment to broader capacity expansion in both existing facilities and new builds.

Working with NVIDIA, NPS, the NPS Foundation and a broad ecosystem of partners, Vertiv designed and delivered a three-rack Vertiv SmartIT integrated AI infrastructure configuration to support the NVIDIA system. The Vertiv SmartIT configuration integrates:

Power protection and distribution

AI infrastructure racks

Liquid-cooling technologies

Fluid management and monitoring

Facility and system interfaces

Installation sequencing

Testing and commissioning support

"Deploying an AI factory requires more than accelerated computing — it requires power, cooling and physical infrastructure engineered to work together," said Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX systems at NVIDIA. "Together with Vertiv, we're bringing the NVIDIA DGX GB300 system online at the Naval Postgraduate School, giving researchers and faculty the infrastructure to advance AI research, digital engineering and education."

To learn more about how Vertiv helps organizations deploy high-density Enterprise AI infrastructure, visit www.vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co