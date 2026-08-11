Award-winning, technology-forward MGA is among the first in auto insurance to pilot conversational voice AI, giving every policyholder, agent, and claimant an immediate, accurate answer 24 hours a day.

DORADO, Puerto Rico and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EHVA.ai, a conversational voice AI platform purpose-built for high-volume insurance and benefits operations, today announced a partnership with VERVE, a data-driven managing general agent (MGA) specializing in non-standard auto insurance. With this deployment, VERVE becomes one of the first auto insurance operators in the country to pilot conversational voice AI for policyholder and claims servicing, ensuring that every policyholder, independent agent, and claimant who calls gets an immediate, accurate answer, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

VERVE Partners with EHVA.ai to Automate Policy Status and Claims Status Calls with Voice AI

Voice AI for Auto Policy Status, Billing, and Claims Status

Under the agreement, EHVA.ai's voice AI will handle VERVE's inbound policyholder calls end-to-end across two initial workflows:

Policy Status and Billing : real-time policy verification, coverage lookups, billing balance and payment status, effective and renewal date confirmation, cancellation and reinstatement information, and payment guidance.





real-time policy verification, coverage lookups, billing balance and payment status, effective and renewal date confirmation, cancellation and reinstatement information, and payment guidance. Claim Status Inquiry: automated status updates on open claims, adjuster assignment information, next-step guidance, and intelligent routing to VERVE's live team for coverage disputes and complex claim escalations.

The deployment integrates directly with VERVE's policy administration platform and contact center environment, allowing EHVA.ai's voice AI to authenticate callers, retrieve live policy and claim data, and resolve inquiries end-to-end, without transferring to a live representative. Calls requiring human handling are routed seamlessly into VERVE's existing agent queues with full context preserved. A built-in failover ensures calls are always routed to VERVE's standard handling during any service interruption, so no caller is ever stranded.

A subsequent phase will extend into outbound proactive outreach, including proactive claims status updates and policy servicing communications, delivered in EHVA.ai's natural conversational voice.

Setting a New Standard for Policyholder Service in Auto Insurance

Policyholders, agents, and claimants don't keep business hours, but until now, their answers did. With EHVA.ai's conversational voice AI, every caller reaches VERVE any hour of any day, in natural conversation, backed by live policy and claim data. No hold queues. No callbacks. No after-hours dead ends. VERVE's team, freed from routine status calls, focuses where human judgment matters most.

"At VERVE, our goal is to make it easy for policyholders, agents, and claimants to do business with us—whenever they need us. Insurance doesn't stop after business hours, and neither should access to information. Partnering with EHVA.ai allows us to provide immediate answers using real-time policy and claim data while enabling our team to focus on the conversations and decisions that truly require human expertise. It's about improving the customer experience, increasing efficiency, and ensuring we're available when our customers need us most."

— Jamisha Shaw West, Head of Customer Operations and Underwriting, VERVE

"While others are theorizing about how to leverage AI to improve the customer experience, VERVE is piloting conversational voice AI in production — with live data behind every response, day or night. That's what technology leadership actually looks like, and it's exactly the kind of operator we built EHVA.ai for."

— Jeff Schaffer, Chief Revenue Officer, EHVA.ai

About EHVA.ai

EHVA.ai is a conversational voice AI platform built for insurance carriers, agencies, third-party administrators (TPAs), MGAs, health payers, and other high-call-volume operators. EHVA.ai automates inbound and outbound calls end-to-end, including policy status and billing, claims status, eligibility verification, benefits and accumulator lookups, and lead qualification, with integrations into leading policy administration, claims, telephony, and contact center systems. EHVA.ai runs on its own telecom infrastructure, giving clients full control over call quality, reliability, and security. Learn more at EHVA.ai or call 833-419-2313 to speak with our AI.

About VERVE

VERVE is a data-driven managing general agent (MGA) specializing in non-standard auto insurance. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, VERVE serves drivers through a network of independent agents, carrier partners, and reinsurance partners. VERVE combines hyper-focused niche auto segmentation with predictive analytics-driven underwriting, delivering consistent, outperforming loss ratios and real-time capital transparency to its partners. Recognized as Top MGA of 2023 and a two-time Finalist for MGA/MGU of the Year by The Insurance Insider US (2025 and 2026), VERVE is backed by RedBird Capital Partners and Bishop Street Underwriters. Learn more at GoVERVE.com.

SOURCE EHVA.ai