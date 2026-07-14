EHVA.ai Partners with CareFactor to Resolve 80% of Provider Calls with Voice AI for Benefits Administration

New partnership brings EHVA.ai's conversational voice AI to CareFactor's provider-facing operations, automating calls about eligibility verification, accumulator balances, benefits, and claims status inquiries for medical, dental, and vision plans.

DORADO, Puerto Rico and COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EHVA.ai, a conversational voice AI platform purpose-built for health insurance payers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and benefit administrators, today announced a partnership with CareFactor, a Columbus, Ohio-based TPA that has provided health coverage and self-funded benefit solutions for over 60 years.

Voice AI for Provider Eligibility, Claims Status, and Benefit Verification

Under the agreement, EHVA.ai's voice AI will handle CareFactor's inbound provider calls end-to-end across medical, dental, and vision plans, including eligibility verification, deductible and out-of-pocket accumulator balances, benefits, and claims status inquiries. The goal: providers get accurate answers on the first call, any time they call, without waiting on hold for a live representative.

For TPAs and benefit administrators managing high call volumes, provider-facing call automation like EHVA.ai's reduces hold times, frees staff for higher-value work, and gives health plans a scalable way to handle eligibility, benefits, and claims status inquiries as membership grows.

"CareFactor has built its reputation on being client-centric and member-focused, and that means our provider partners need fast, accurate answers every time they call. This partnership with EHVA.ai lets us extend that same standard of service to provider calls at scale, without asking our team to sacrifice the personal attention we're known for."

- Robert Ochall, President, CareFactor

"CareFactor's team is exactly who we built EHVA for: a TPA that takes provider service seriously and needed a better way to scale it. We're looking forward to giving their provider callers fast, accurate answers on eligibility, benefits, and claims status around the clock, and to growing this partnership into new areas as CareFactor's needs evolve."

- Jeff Schaffer, Chief Revenue Officer, EHVA.ai

About EHVA.ai

EHVA.ai is a conversational voice AI platform built for health insurance payers, third-party administrators (TPAs), carriers, and other high-call-volume industries. EHVA.ai automates inbound provider calls, including eligibility verification, benefit and accumulator lookups, claims status inquiries, and prior authorization status checks, helping health plans and benefit administrators cut hold times and call center costs without added headcount. EHVA.ai runs on its own telecom infrastructure, giving clients full control over call quality, reliability, and security. Learn more at EHVA.ai or call 833-419-2313 to speak with our AI.

About CareFactor

CareFactor is a Columbus, Ohio-based third-party administrator (TPA) that has provided premier health coverage options for over 60 years. Client-centric and member-focused, CareFactor designs optimal self-funded medical, dental, and vision benefit solutions for each client's unique needs and supports members, clients, and providers through its Member Care Team and online portal. Learn more at mycarefactor.com.

SOURCE EHVA.ai