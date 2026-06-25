Vesper Energy Breaks Ground on Nazareth Solar, Adding 201 MW to Its Growing Operating Portfolio

The 201 MW solar project builds on the success of the adjacent 600 MW Hornet Solar project, reinforcing Swisher County as a hub for energy development and long-term economic investment

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy broke ground today on Nazareth Solar, a 201-megawatt utility-scale solar project in Swisher County, Texas. The project will add to the company's growing operating fleet alongside the adjacent 600 MW Hornet Solar, one of the largest single-phase solar projects in the United States. Spanning roughly 1,000 acres of private land, Nazareth Solar follows Hornet Solar's first year of operation, which delivered more than $5 million in local tax revenue and 1.5 million megawatt hours to the ERCOT grid.

Nazareth Solar is expected to be commercially operational by Fall 2027 and will generate enough electricity to power more than 53,000 Texas homes annually.

The project builds on Hornet Solar's economic benefits. Nazareth Solar is expected to generate $34 million in long-term tax revenue for Swisher County, supporting schools, roads, emergency services, and county operations. The project is also expected to create more than 200 construction jobs, while providing stable income for participating landowners.

"Breaking ground on Nazareth Solar is another milestone for Vesper Energy," said Juan Suarez, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Vesper Energy. "We have a proven track record in this community, a team that knows how to deliver at this scale, and capital partners who have invested in us and in energy for Texas' growing electricity demand. Nazareth Solar is the next step in that commitment."

"Nazareth Solar represents a significant investment in our community and our future. During construction, the project will create hundreds of jobs and generate economic activity that will benefit local businesses throughout the region," said Ja'Nell Wafer, Director of the Tulia Chamber of Commerce. "We are also grateful for Hornet Solar's commitment to giving back through community investments and partnerships that support local organizations, businesses, and our economy."

At today's ceremony, Nazareth Solar presented the Tulia Fire Department with a $30,000 donation to support the purchase of a new pickup truck. "We appreciate Vesper Energy and Nazareth Solar's support for the Tulia Fire Department and our tight-knit community," said Johnny Shelburne, Chief of the Tulia Fire Department. "The new truck will enhance our ability to respond to emergencies more efficiently and better serve the residents of Tulia."

Vesper Energy secured $236 million in financing for Nazareth Solar through a construction-to-term loan and letter of credit facility supported by leading financial institutions, as Vesper Energy continues converting its development pipeline into operating assets across Texas.

"Nazareth Solar adds 201 MW of electricity to the Texas grid, providing energy at the local and regional levels. Breaking ground at Nazareth reflects what Vesper Energy proved at Hornet Solar, and we're thrilled to bring the same discipline and execution to this project from day one," said Karl Smith, Senior Manager, Project Management at Vesper Energy. "Every project is an opportunity to raise our standards for safety and quality. We have assembled an exceptional team, and our focus is on delivering this project safely, on schedule, and to the high standard our partners and communities have come to expect from us."

The project team will remain actively engaged with the Swisher County community through construction and operations, maintaining the same standards of transparency, local hiring, and long-term community investment that Hornet Solar established. As Nazareth Solar advances toward its Fall 2027 commercial operation date, it will mark another step in Vesper's expanding operating portfolio.

About Vesper Energy

Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates utility-scale solar and battery storage projects across the United States, building reliable power infrastructure for the businesses and communities that depend on it. Headquartered in the greater Dallas area, Vesper's team has collectively delivered energy projects across all U.S. markets. Today, Vesper's active development pipeline spans 11,000+ MW across 35+ projects in CAISO, ERCOT, MISO, PJM, and WECC. www.vesperenergy.com

CONTACTS:

Aimee Brooks, [email protected], (973) 204-1339

Erin Pinkelman, [email protected], (609) 408-3385

SOURCE Vesper Energy