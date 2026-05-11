Vesper Energy Expands Leadership Team

The company announces six leadership promotions reflecting the growing scale and capability of its development and operations platform.

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy, a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery storage projects across the United States, today announced six senior leadership additions effective May 4, 2026.

The promotions reflect the expanding scope of responsibility across Vesper's platform as the company advances its pipeline of solar and storage projects and grows its operating portfolio.

"These promotions recognize leaders who have been instrumental in building Vesper into the platform it is today," said Juan Suarez, Co-CEO of Vesper Energy. "Each of them carries a level of responsibility, strategic accountability, and cross-functional impact that these roles reflect. We are proud to recognize their contributions and their continued leadership as we build and deliver."

The following leaders have been elevated to new roles:

Chad Richwine , EVP, Chief Legal Officer

, EVP, Chief Legal Officer Parker Hills , SVP, Digital Infrastructure Development

, SVP, Digital Infrastructure Development Rick Knauth , SVP, Asset Management

, SVP, Asset Management Edward Shelton , SVP, Power Development

, SVP, Power Development Allen Goodling , VP, General Counsel

, VP, General Counsel Kelly Marino, VP, Human Resources

Vesper Energy's portfolio includes Hornet Solar, a 600 MW operating project in Swisher County, Texas, along with an active development pipeline of more than 11,000 MW across CAISO, ERCOT, MISO, PJM, SPP, and WECC.

ABOUT VESPER ENERGY: Vesper Energy develops, owns, and operates utility-scale solar and battery storage projects across the United States, building reliable power infrastructure for the businesses and communities that depend on it. Headquartered in the greater Dallas area, Vesper's team has collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects. Today, Vesper's active development pipeline spans 11,000+ MW across 35+ projects in CAISO, ERCOT, MISO, PJM, SPP, and WECC. www.vesperenergy.com

CONTACTS:

Eliza Rosenthale, [email protected] , (609) 558-3330

Aimee Brooks, [email protected], (917) 881-3849‬

SOURCE Vesper Energy