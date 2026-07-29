Vessel Technologies Expands Global Design & Engineering Organization

Former Veev by Lennar design and engineering executive Maya Leigh joins Vessel as Director of Design & Engineering to lead the Company's growing global technical organization

Company establishing multidisciplinary design and engineering hub in Israel to support continued product innovation, manufacturing integration, and long-term growth

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessel Technologies ("Vessel" or the "Company"), a mission-driven housing product company focused on addressing the shortage of high-quality, attainable housing for working people and families, today announced the expansion of its global Design & Engineering organization through the appointment of Maya Leigh as Director of Design & Engineering. In her new role, Leigh will lead the Company's growing global technical organization while overseeing the buildout of a design and engineering innovation hub in Israel. She brings more than 20 years of experience spanning industrialized construction, product development, manufacturing integration, and digital engineering systems, with a focus on creating repeatable, manufacturable housing solutions that can be delivered efficiently and at scale.

Maya Leigh, Director of Design & Engineering at Vessel Technologies

The appointment reflects Vessel's ongoing investment in product development, manufacturing innovation, and the technical capabilities that differentiate the Company and reinforce its position at the forefront of housing innovation. Working across teams in New York and Israel, Leigh will oversee the evolution of Vessel's design and engineering organization while building the systems, processes, and talent needed to advance the Company's integrated housing system.

"Our mission has always been to rethink how housing is delivered by bringing together better design, smarter engineering, and advanced manufacturing," said Neil Rubler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vessel Technologies. "The demand for better ways to deliver high-quality, attainable housing has never been greater, and we're seeing that reflected in what we're building. As we scale, we're investing in the people, technologies and engineering capabilities that will define the next generation of our company. Maya brings exactly the combination of engineering leadership, systems thinking, and industrialized construction experience we were looking for, and under her leadership we're building the technical organization that will accelerate product innovation, strengthen our organization, and help shape what's next for Vessel."

Leigh joins Vessel from Veev by Lennar, where she served as Director of Design & Engineering and led multidisciplinary teams spanning Building Information Modeling (BIM), mechanical CAD, production engineering, product integration, and manufacturing systems supporting one of the industry's leading productized housing providers. At Veev, she helped integrate architecture, engineering, manufacturing, and digital technologies into a scalable housing solution. Before joining Veev, Leigh spent nearly two decades as an architect and design leader, including roles at Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners, API, and Nava Hoshen Architects in Tel Aviv, where she worked on a diverse range of project types and scales. She earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Southern California and an MBA in Finance from The Open University of Israel.

"Housing is one of our most fundamental human needs, yet access to high-quality, attainable housing remains a challenge for communities around the world," said Leigh. "What drew me to Vessel is the opportunity to combine everything I'm passionate about—using technology to transform how we design and build homes, building high-performing technical teams, and ultimately helping expand access to better housing. I'm excited to help build the organization and capabilities that will shape Vessel's next chapter."

The appointment also marks the next phase in expanding Vessel's design and engineering capabilities through a new innovation hub in Israel, where Leigh is assembling a team with expertise spanning industrialized construction, product development, manufacturing integration, and digital engineering. Additional hires are planned over the coming months as Vessel continues investing in the technical capabilities that support its integrated housing system.

For more information, please visit www.vesseltechnologies.com.

About Vessel Technologies

Vessel Technologies is a mission-driven housing product company focused on addressing the shortage of high-quality, attainable housing for working people and families. Founded and led by experienced multifamily operators and housing experts, Vessel is reimagining the apartment building as a standardized, scalable housing product and delivery platform. Vessel integrates standardized product architecture, coordinated production, project delivery, operating standards, and aligned partner relationships into a coordinated system that improves quality, efficiency, predictability, and execution reliability relative to conventional development. The company partners with developers, operators, and local stakeholders to bring projects from early-stage development through completion, while supporting a network of aligned operating partners trained on Vessel's systems, standards, and product model. Connecticut and New Jersey serve as key early markets for the Company as it continues expanding nationally through aligned partners and scalable housing delivery solutions. For more information, please visit www.vesseltechnologies.com.

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SOURCE Vessel Technologies