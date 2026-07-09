Revised Vessel Housing Proposal Approved in Newtown

Connecticut Superior Court approves updated plan preserving 120 new attainable homes while incorporating local feedback, infrastructure improvements, and community priorities

NEWTOWN, Conn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vessel Technologies ("Vessel" or the "Company"), a mission-driven housing product company focused on addressing the shortage of high-quality, attainable housing for working people and families, today announced that the Connecticut Superior Court has approved the updated plan for the Company's multifamily housing development at 4 Berkshire Road and 22 Oakview Road, finalizing the revised development framework previously approved by the Newtown Planning & Zoning Commission.

The approved proposal preserves 120 new attainable housing units in one of Connecticut's most supply-constrained housing markets while incorporating community-focused updates developed through constructive dialogue among Vessel, the Town, and local stakeholders. Among the revisions are reductions to overall building scale, additional landscape features, and the establishment of a fund to support future sidewalks and walking trails for local residents. The revised plan also preserves 36 deed-restricted affordable housing units, including apartments reserved for residents earning up to 80% of area median income for a period of forty years. These adjustments reflect local input while maintaining the project's core purpose: expanding access to high-quality, attainable housing for working people and families in Fairfield County and surrounding communities.

Connecticut continues to face a severe housing shortage, with communities across the state experiencing rising housing costs, limited inventory, and increasing barriers to housing access for working individuals and families. Today's ruling demonstrates that progress is possible when housing providers, municipalities, and community participants work through concerns directly and remain focused on the broader need for practical housing solutions.

"This outcome reflects the value of constructive engagement," said Neil Rubler, Founder and CEO of Vessel Technologies. "Today's ruling keeps much-needed housing moving forward while responding to important local priorities. We are grateful to the Town, Commission members, and community participants who helped shape a framework that supports both Newtown's local interests and the broader need for more attainable housing in Connecticut."

The revised framework follows a May 7 public meeting during which Vessel, the Town, and intervening parties worked toward a constructive path forward for the Company's application under Connecticut's affordable housing statute, Section 8-30g. The result preserves meaningful housing supply, addresses community concerns, and creates a clearer path for the project to advance.

A central component of the discussions involved water infrastructure and related Aquarion system considerations following storm-related impacts in the area. With the Court's approval now complete, the project will proceed through the remaining permitting process and utility coordination before construction begins.

"This is a strong example of a collaborative process producing a better and more durable result," added Hugh Frater, Chairman of Vessel. "The revised proposal protects critically needed housing supply while incorporating thoughtful changes that respond to local priorities. Connecticut's housing challenges require practical, implementable solutions, and Vessel remains committed to working with municipalities, regulators, and stakeholders to deliver high-quality housing responsibly."

With the Court's approval now complete, Vessel will continue working through the remaining permitting process and utility coordination before moving toward construction.

For more information, please visit www.vesseltechnologies.com.

About Vessel Technologies

Vessel Technologies is a mission-driven housing product company focused on addressing the shortage of high-quality, attainable housing for working people and families. Founded and led by experienced multifamily operators and housing experts, Vessel is reimagining the apartment building as a standardized, scalable housing product and delivery platform. Vessel integrates standardized product architecture, coordinated production, project delivery, operating standards, and aligned partner relationships into a coordinated system that improves quality, efficiency, predictability, and execution reliability relative to conventional development. The company partners with developers, operators, and local stakeholders to bring projects from early-stage development through completion, while supporting a network of aligned operating partners trained on Vessel's systems, standards, and product model. Connecticut is a key starting point for the Company, with Vessel's first building now open and occupied in New London and additional projects advancing across the state. As it expands nationally, Vessel is working with aligned partners and scalable housing delivery solutions to help address supply constraints in markets across the country. For more information, please visit www.vesseltechnologies.com.

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SOURCE Vessel Technologies