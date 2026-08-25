Vet Tix Surpasses 40 Million Tickets Distributed to Our Nation's Heroes, Generating an Estimated $6.5 Billion in Economic Impact

Bank of America and Other Key Partners Help Vet Tix Strengthen Its Impact for Veterans, Service Members and First Responders

Key Points:

More than 40 million free tickets distributed to veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families since 2008.

Vet Tix has grown to more than 2.8 million verified members , making it the nation's largest Veteran Service Organization.

Distributed tickets have a combined face value exceeding $2.6 billion .

Additional event-related spending has generated an estimated $3.75 billion in economic activity.

Total estimated economic impact exceeds $6.5 billion .

Vet Tix currently distributes approximately 25,000 to 30,000 tickets per day .

A third-party study found that 90% of respondents reported attending events positively affected their well-being.

Vet Tix directs 99% of revenue to programs benefiting veterans, service members and first responders, helping maximize the value of donor support.

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2008, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) began as a small, grassroots effort in a garage in Phoenix. Today, the nonprofit organization has grown into the nation's largest Veteran Service Organization, serving more than 2.8 million verified members and reaching a historic milestone: 40 million free event tickets distributed to veterans, active military members, first responders (current and retired), and their families across all 50 states.

Through Vet Tix and 1st Tix, recipients gain access to sporting events, concerts, family attractions, comedy performances and the performing arts. These experiences help reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, create lasting memories and foster connection with local communities.

A recent third-party study conducted by IMPCT Group found that attending live events has a significant positive impact on the wellness and social engagement of veterans, first responders and their families, with 90% of respondents reporting a positive effect on their well-being. The results of the study can be found at https://impctgroup.com/reports/vettix.

Concerts and sporting events are among the top donations to Vet Tix and 1st Tix, but they also offer tickets to family-friendly venues, comedy clubs and performing arts.

Economic Impact

Ticket face value distributed: $2.6+ billion

Event-related spending generated: $3.75+ billion

Total estimated economic impact: $6.5 billion

Average daily tickets distributed: 25,000-30,000

Revenue directed to programs: 99%

"It's not just 40 million tickets. It's 40 million opportunities to create memories, strengthen family bonds and give something back to those who have served our country and communities," said Michael A. Focareto III, U.S. Navy veteran, CEO and Founder of Vet Tix. "We're grateful to the thousands of donors, including sports teams, venues, artists, ticketing organizations and individuals, who make these experiences possible. Every ticket helps us move closer to our goal of reaching veterans, service members and first responders in every community across the country. We also work to create opportunities for the family members and friends who support them by securing ticket donations that appeal to a wide range of interests."

One example of the impact made possible through Bank of America's partnership with Vet Tix is Army veteran Peter F., who received tickets to the Iraq-Norway World Cup match in Foxborough, Mass. Farley invited an interpreter he met during a deployment to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2008 and 2009. "It has been years since we've seen each other, and I honestly never imagined we'd one day be sitting side-by-side at a World Cup game in the United States. It feels like a truly full-circle moment."

Partner Impact

Support from organizations such as Bank of America helps Vet Tix expand its reach and create more opportunities for veterans, service members, first responders and their families.

"Through our partnership with Vet Tix, we've seen how shared experiences create meaningful moments of connection and lasting memories for those who serve," said Larry Di Rita, Bank of America President of Greater Washington, D.C. and Executive Sponsor of the company's Military Support & Assistance Group (MSAG). "Reaching 40 million tickets distributed is an extraordinary milestone and a powerful reflection of Vet Tix's commitment to honoring our nation's heroes and the generosity of donors who help make these experiences possible."

More Than Just Tickets

While their mission may seem straightforward, the impact is profound. Vet Tix and 1st Tix exemplify the enduring power of shared experiences and the unwavering commitment to caring for those who have served and sacrificed.

"The act of service to our country and communities is something most Americans will never have to experience," Focareto notes. "In addition to enduring the impacts of military deployments or long shifts while on duty, many veterans, service members and first responders endure invisible emotional challenges. These events are much more than a way to pass the time. They create space for moments of joy that are an important part of recovery, rehabilitation, reintegration and reconnection."

Veteran Tickets Foundation

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free event tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras, and the immediate family of those killed in action. Vet Tix is the largest veteran service organization in the United States. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided more than 40 million free event tickets to more than 2.8 million members. In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers. It is free to join either organization. These events help service members, veterans, and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.

Reporters may contact

Al Maag, Vet Tix

Phone: 1.602.363.6038

[email protected]

SOURCE Veteran Tickets Foundation