Veteran Tickets Foundation Gears Up for Baseball Season After Distributing 600,000+ Tickets in 2025

TEMPE, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the crack of the bat returns to ballparks across the country, Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is officially kicking off its 2026 baseball campaign. This launch follows a historic 2025 season in which the organization distributed over 600,000 free tickets to Major League, Minor League, and collegiate baseball and softball games.

Through its Vet Tix and 1st Tix platforms, the nonprofit provided veterans, service members, and first responders with access to everything from local community diamonds to marquee matchups, including the World Series.

"Today is my son's 13th birthday so this game between the Dodgers and DBacks at Salt River Fields was a blessing. I would love to thank those who donated to veterans for giving us a chance to experience and the opportunity to give my son the memory of a lifetime. Once again, thank you to the big-hearted donor." Martin, U.S. Marine 1988-92

"Baseball is a cornerstone of the Vet Tix experience," said Michael A. Focareto, Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. "With over 2.6 million members, we see firsthand how a day at the ballpark helps reduce stress and creates lasting family memories. Whether through generous team or season ticket holder donations, our goal is to ensure our heroes and their families are in those seats for the biggest moments of the 2026 season."

As stadium lights turn on and the sound of the fans cheering echoes once again, Vet Tix and 1st Tix remain committed to expanding access and creating unforgettable moments for current serving military, Veterans, and first responder families throughout the 2026 season.

Because for our nation's heroes, there's nothing quite like hearing: "Play Ball"!

About VET TIX

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is the largest veteran service organization in the United States. As a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Vet Tix provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to veterans of all eras, currently serving military members, and immediate family members of those killed in action.

Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed over 35 million free event tickets to over 2.5 million members. In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers.

These events help Vet Tix and 1st Tix members, and their families help reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix remains committed to fiscal responsibility, spending over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much.

Visit VetTix.org (https://www.vettix.org/) and 1stTix.org (https://www.1sttix.org/) to learn more.

