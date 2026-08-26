Veteran First-Chair Trial Lawyer Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett Joins McKool Smith

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith announced today that veteran first-chair trial lawyer Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett has joined the firm as a Principal in its Dallas office. Lovett has more than 30 years of experience trying complex, high-stakes cases, including more than 50 matters with over $100 billion at stake. Representing both defendants and plaintiffs, she has served as lead counsel in over 70 patent cases in the Eastern District of Texas.

Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett, Principal

Known for her courtroom advocacy and strategic approach, Lovett is regularly called on by domestic and global clients alike to develop trial strategies and lead litigation teams in matters involving significant financial, operational, and reputational risks — often involving complex legal and factual issues. Her experience in both state and federal courts spans disputes involving patent and trademark infringement, trade secrets, class actions, product liability, and commercial and employment litigation.

"Mo is a trial star and leader with a long record of first-chair wins in the courtroom, including in some of the nation's most significant and sophisticated disputes," said David Sochia, Chairman and Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "Her reputation nationally, particularly in Texas, speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have her at the firm."

Lovett's recent representations include defending a global energy company against allegations involving billions of dollars in environmental damage, defending a global technology company in a multibillion-dollar Lanham Act dispute, prosecuting trademark claims on behalf of Grammy-winning performers, and serving as lead trial counsel for the target defendant in a Texas state court matter brought by approximately 2,000 plaintiffs arising from an explosion in Houston.

"McKool Smith's commitment to trial excellence and its nationwide reach make it an ideal platform for my practice," Lovett said. "Clients facing bet-the-company litigation want top-tier counsel who are strategic and battle-tested. McKool Smith is filled with seasoned trial pros and hungry young lawyers, and I look forward to working alongside them in the courtroom."

Lovett's trial record has earned her lifetime achievement honors from Texas Lawyer and from the Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards. She is recognized as a leading lawyer by many prominent legal directories, including Chambers USA and The Legal 500. Chambers describes her as "the kind of trial lawyer you want leading high-stakes, sensitive matters as she combines deep experience, strong courtroom instincts and the respect of the bench and Bar." Lovett received the "Best in Patent" award from Euromoney's Women in Business Law Expert Guide and was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America in four categories: IP (Patent and Trademark), Commercial Litigation, Product Liability, and Class Actions.

She is a longtime member and Senior Life Fellow of the American Board of Trial Advocates, an invitation-only organization that requires a minimum of 20 first-chair jury trials to verdict and election by peers.

With more than 130 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 19 nine-figure jury verdicts and 16 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm. McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white-collar defense matters.

For more information, please contact Matt Shannon at (413) 726.4321 or email [email protected].

SOURCE McKool Smith