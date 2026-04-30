Legendary Texas Trial Lawyer Sam Baxter Retires from McKool Smith

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith principal Sam Baxter has announced his retirement after an illustrious career spanning 56 years. Widely regarded as a legend of the Texas trial bar, Sam's courtroom achievements include securing some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the state's history.

Sam Baxter

Reflecting on his career, Sam stated, "Trying cases before juries and advocating for clients has been the privilege of my life. Though I've appeared in courtrooms across the country, the Eastern District of Texas will always be home. More than verdicts or accolades, I'll cherish the friendships, the people, and the opportunity to mentor the next generation of trial lawyers. I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the sharpest legal minds at McKool Smith, and watching both the talent and the firm's reputation grow has been an honor. It's impossible to distill more than five decades of practice into one statement, but if I must, I'll say this: The greatest reward has been the people, the work, and the legacy we've built together. For that, I am deeply thankful."

Sam joined McKool Smith in 1995. Before entering private practice, he served as a Texas state district judge and district attorney for Harrison County, Texas, gaining deep expertise in the Eastern District of Texas—an important venue for intellectual property litigation.

"Sam is an icon in the Texas legal community, and many in the profession are fortunate to call him a mentor, a friend, and a teacher," said David Sochia, Chairman and Managing Principal of McKool Smith. "We will certainly miss Sam's presence in the firm, but we will always remember the profound impact he has had on McKool Smith, and the invaluable contributions he has made to the profession."

Sam's unique ability to connect with jurors and skillfully cross-examine witnesses helped him become a titan of the Texas trial bar and earned him Fellowship in the distinguished American College of Trial Lawyers. His achievements include helping secure 11 "Top 100 Verdicts," countless defense wins, and billions of dollars in settlements, including a record-breaking $1.4 billion settlement for the State of Texas against Meta.

Sam has been recognized as an "Icon of IP" and one of the "10 Most Admired Intellectual Property Attorneys" by Law360. He was also profiled in Law360's "Trial Aces" feature, which honored the Top 50 trial lawyers in the nation. Sam has been included in Benchmark Litigation's listing of the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" and was named "Lawyer of the Year" on several occasions by Best Lawyers. He was inducted into the Lawdragon "Hall of Fame" and received the Texas Lawyer "Lifetime Achievement Award" for professional excellence.

Sam's commitment to his community is equally impressive. He received the prestigious John Hannah, Jr. Award from the Bar Association of the Eastern District of Texas (EDTX), which recognizes attorneys who have made a significant contribution to raising the public image of the legal profession in EDTX. Over the years, he has supported the annual Marshall Law Enforcement Banquet honoring First Responders, the Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet, National Night Out, the Harvest Festival, and the Wonderland of Lights "Santa's Village" program, where thousands of children in East Texas enjoy festive holiday activities.

Sam is also a longtime supporter of the Marshall Independent School District (MISD), contributing to several of the school's programs, including MISD athletics and the Marshall Education Foundation. He is an advocate for higher education and has supported Wiley College, East Texas Baptist University, and Texas State Technical College. In 2009, the Harrison County Texas Exes Club established the Harrison County Chapter/Sam Baxter Scholarship at the University of Texas at Austin, providing support to local students attending the university.

McKool Smith extends its deepest gratitude to Sam Baxter for his extraordinary leadership, mentorship, and service. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of trial lawyers and community leaders across Texas and beyond.

Contact: Matt Shannon, 413.726.4321, [email protected]

SOURCE McKool Smith