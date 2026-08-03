Veterans United Home Loans VP of Product Strategy Natasha Rader Named to HousingWire's 2026 Insiders List

Rader is recognized among 85 operational leaders across the country shaping the future of the housing industry

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans announced today that Natasha Rader, vice president of product strategy, has been named to HousingWire's 2026 Insiders list.

The list recognizes 85 operational leaders whose expertise, execution and leadership are helping shape the future of the housing industry.

Natasha Rader, vice president of product strategy at Veterans United Home Loans

Now in its 11th year, the Insiders award honors professionals whose behind-the-scenes contributions fuel innovation, strengthen organizations and deliver meaningful business results. This year's honorees represent every corner of the housing ecosystem, including mortgage lending and servicing, real estate, technology and finance.

"This recognition is well-deserved and speaks directly to who Natasha is as a leader every day," said Patrick Cox, chief production officer at Veterans United Home Loans. "She has a unique ability to connect with executives and frontline employees alike, turning their wishes into system and process improvements that benefit our teams and the Veterans and military families we are privileged to serve."

Rader joined Veterans United in 2011 and has spent more than a decade helping shape the company's product strategy, moving into her current role as vice president in 2021. She leads technology initiatives that improve operational efficiency across the lending process, work that keeps the homebuying process smooth for Veterans, service members and their families.

Known for her collaborative approach, Rader works at the intersection of technology, operations and employee experience, ensuring the tools and systems loan teams rely on are working the way they should when a Veteran is ready to close on their dream home.

"I'm honored, though I think about this less as an individual recognition and more as a reflection of the people I'm fortunate to work with every day," said Rader. "My goal has always been to make sure the right voices are heard and that the work we do together is making a real difference for our customers."

The 2026 Insiders honorees were selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on the significance of their contributions, leadership in execution and measurable impact within their organizations and across the industry.

"The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive," said Sarah Wheeler, editor in chief of HousingWire. "For more than a decade, we've celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes."

To view the complete list, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2026-housingwire-insiders/

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

About Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans, a full-service national direct lender based in Columbia, Missouri, closed more than $26 billion in loans in fiscal 2025 and was the nation's No. 1 VA purchase lender, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Private lender. Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses. Equal Housing Opportunity

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans