Veterans United Names Nicole Galloway Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA purchase lender, today announced the appointment of Nicole Galloway as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to COO Kelley Frink, Galloway - a certified public accountant and former Missouri State Auditor - will manage the company's financial operations and contribute to long-term financial planning.

Nicole Galloway, Chief Financial Officer at Veterans United Home Loans

Galloway most recently served as CFO for Permanent Equity, a private equity firm in Columbia, Mo., from 2023 until joining Veterans United. She previously served as Missouri State Auditor (2015-2023), overseeing independent audits of state agencies and programs. Prior to that she served as Treasurer of Boone County (2011-2015), a role in which she managed a $100 million investment portfolio. Earlier in her career, Galloway held roles as an auditor at Brown Smith Wallace, an actuarial analyst at Allstate Insurance and a corporate auditor at Shelter Insurance. She is a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner.

"Nicole brings deep financial expertise and a strong track record of accountability," said Nate Long, CEO, Veterans United Home Loans. "She's joining a leadership structure built around Kelley's expanded oversight, and her financial background is exactly what that structure needs to continue performing at this level," he said.

Galloway's background in public- and private-sector financial oversight will complement Veterans United's approach to responsible growth.

"I'm excited to join Veterans United and be part of their amazing culture," Galloway said. "There's an opportunity to have an impact, especially because VU keeps growing and adapting. I'm looking forward to getting to know the team and digging into the work."

About Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United Home Loans, a full-service national direct lender based in Columbia, Missouri, closed more than $26 billion in loans in fiscal 2025 and was the nation's No. 1 VA purchase lender, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Private lender. Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. Military advisors are paid employees of Veterans United. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses. Equal Housing Opportunity.

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans