Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market worth $1.03 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2031 from USD 0.69 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market- Global Forecast to 2031"

Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.69 billion

USD 0.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.03 billion

USD 1.03 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.3%

Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The impact on consumers' business stems from customer trends and disruptions. Blood collection centers, hospitals & transfusion centers, and other end users are clients of apheresis manufacturers, while patients requiring therapeutic apheresis and donors participating in blood component collection are clients of apheresis systems. Veterinary general practices need better routine monitoring and anesthesia safety, along with faster diagnosis during routine exams and procedures. ER and urgent care providers need continuous monitoring of critical patients to respond more quickly during emergencies. Specialty veterinary hospitals are adopting more advanced monitoring technology to support surgical and ICU capabilities for complex cases. Other end users, including veterinary diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, and home care and pet owner settings, need more advanced monitoring and data access to support research and remote care.

Multiparameter veterinary monitors dominated the offering segment, with a share of 31.3% in 2025.

Neurology are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Companion animals is projected to experience the highest growth rate with a share of 79.3% during the forecast period.

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The veterinary monitoring equipment market is experiencing remarkable growth due to the increasing prevalence of companion animals, rising spending on pets' health, and an increasing number of chronic diseases that require constant monitoring of physiological processes. The growing number of veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and emergency care facilities is increasing demand for various multiparameter monitors, anesthetic monitoring equipment, and telemetry equipment. Moreover, new technologies such as modern wireless equipment, wearable monitoring devices, remote monitoring, and AI-based equipment are improving the efficiency of clinical practices.

Multiparameter veterinary monitors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

By type, the multiparameter veterinary monitors segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2025. These monitors track ECG, SpO2, blood pressure, temperature, and respiration in a single unit, making them standard equipment in exam, treatment, surgery, and recovery areas across general and referral practices. The single-device design lowers equipment costs and training burden, and the replacement of older analog units with digital monitors is expected to keep this segment in the lead through 2031.

Companion animals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the veterinary monitoring equipment market throughout the forecast period.

By animal type, the companion animals segment is projected to hold both the largest share and the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Rising dog and cat ownership, greater owner willingness to fund advanced care, and the growing incidence of age-related cardiac and renal disease in aging pets are prompting clinics to expand monitoring capacity for companion animal patients. Livestock monitoring remains a smaller share, concentrated in production and reproductive use cases.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the veterinary monitoring equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031, the fastest among all regions in the report. China, India, and Japan are the main contributors, supported by rising pet ownership, expanding veterinary hospital infrastructure, and growing local manufacturing capacity for monitoring hardware. North America is expected to remain the largest regional market, driven by its large companion animal population and referral hospital network.

Key Players

Leading players in the Veterinary Monitoring Equipment companies include Midmark Corporation (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Covetrus, Inc. (US), SunTech Medical, Inc. (US), Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment (US), Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd. (UK), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Digicare Biomedical (US), Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. (China), Vetland Medical Sales & Services LLC (US), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (UK), and Avante Animal Health (US).

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Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

The veterinary monitoring equipment market is seeing increased investment activity, driven by strategic acquisitions, platform consolidation, and AI-native innovation across multiple sub-sectors. Investment peaked in 2022, with disclosed deal values reaching approximately USD 3.6 billion, before moderating in 2023 amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Investment recovered in 2024, with approximately USD 1.88 billion invested across two major transactions. 2025 continued to record strategic investments focused on AI-enabled monitoring, connected veterinary devices, anesthesia monitoring, and remote patient monitoring platforms.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is shifting from standalone monitoring devices to integrated, connected patient monitoring platforms. Global veterinary monitoring equipment spending is projected to rise from USD 635.8 million in 2025 to USD 1,026.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3%, driven primarily by demand for multiparameter patient monitors, telemetry and continuous monitoring systems, wearable veterinary monitoring devices, and advanced anesthesia workstations with integrated monitoring capabilities. Meanwhile, conventional wired monitoring systems, standalone ECG monitors, pulse oximeters, and basic anesthesia monitoring equipment are expected to grow at a comparatively slower pace. Revenue growth is increasingly shifting toward multiparameter veterinary monitors, telemetry and continuous monitoring systems, wearable monitoring technologies, wireless monitoring systems, remote patient monitoring, and specialty veterinary care, driven by rising demand for continuous patient surveillance, connected devices, and advanced critical care monitoring.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the cleanroom technology market increased in 2024 compared with 2023, driven by investments in veterinary technology platforms, patient monitoring solutions, and integrated animal healthcare services. Strategic transactions, including the proposed merger between Covetrus and MWI Animal Health, highlight the industry's focus on building comprehensive veterinary healthcare ecosystems by combining distribution, technology, pharmacies, and medical equipment capabilities. This reflects a gradual shift toward larger, platform-driven acquisitions and integrated veterinary care solutions.

VETERINARY MONITORING EQUIPMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024–JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description February 2026 Merger Covetrus, Inc.

(US) MWI Animal Health (US) Covetrus entered into a definitive agreement

to merge with MWI Animal Health, creating

an integrated animal health platform that

combines distribution, technology,

pharmacy, and veterinary products

and services, including veterinary equipment.

October 2024 Partnership Nonin Medical, Inc.

(US)

Tenovi (US) Nonin partnered with Tenovi to integrate

Nonin pulse oximeters into Tenovi's remote

patient monitoring platform, enabling

seamless transmission of oxygen saturation

data for chronic disease management.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for approximately 34–44% of the veterinary monitoring equipment market, indicating a moderately fragmented competitive landscape. This fragmentation suggests that no single manufacturer has established dominant market control, leaving considerable opportunities for product innovation, strategic partnerships, and future consolidation. The top 10 key players, together accounting for approximately 41% of the global market, include Midmark Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Covetrus, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment, Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., Digicare Biomedical, Bionet Co., Ltd., and EDAN Instruments, Inc. The presence of diversified medical device manufacturers such as Mindray, EDAN, and Bionet alongside specialized veterinary equipment providers such as Midmark, Digicare Biomedical, Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment, and Eickemeyer reflects the evolving nature of the market and indicates that future consolidation is likely to be driven by both global medical technology companies and niche veterinary equipment specialists.

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