VetsinTech Launches ViT Vets in Space Huntsville to Connect Veterans to America's Aerospace and Defense Future

National Nonprofit Expands "Vets in Space Initiative" to Huntsville as U.S. Space Command Headquarters Moves to Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech (ViT) the leading national nonprofit dedicated to springboarding veterans into tech careers, announced the launch of ViT Vets in Space Huntsville, the latest expansion of its national Vets in Space initiative. Sponsored by Blue Origin and JPMorgan, the program creates new pathways for veterans and military spouses into careers and innovation across the aerospace, defense, and commercial space sectors at one of the most concentrated intersections of national security, space technology, and military talent in the United States.

The launch coincides with one of the most consequential national security moves in the country. U.S. Space Command headquarters is relocating to Redstone Arsenal, with roughly 1,400 jobs transitioning to Huntsville over the next five years. Redstone's existing workforce of more than 45,000, including over 24,000 civilian federal employees and 17,000 Army contractors, already supports a deep defense and space economy, and with veterans making up 11.8% of Madison County's population, nearly twice the national average, the region's military community is ideally positioned to plug directly into it. ViT Vets in Space Huntsville builds the workforce pipeline that connects veteran talent to employers, programs, and innovators shaping America's space future.

Why Veterans, Why Huntsville, Why Now

Space is rapidly becoming one of the most critical domains for national security and economic growth. The global space economy is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, nearly tripling from $630 billion in 2023, according to a joint report by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company. As space launch costs decline and new space architectures emerge, demand is escalating across spacecraft, mission operations, software, space domain awareness, debris mitigation, and security systems protecting critical orbital infrastructure.

Veterans provide unique benefits to this sector. They've deployed advanced technologies in high-stakes operational environments, mastered systems thinking, and demonstrated agility under mission constraints. Their experience with satellite communications, navigation systems, autonomous operations, and complex mission planning makes them ideal candidates for careers across the space ecosystem. In Huntsville, this alignment is amplified: the city sits at the heart of the country's missile defense and aerospace operations and is one of America's fastest-growing technical labor markets.

How Vets in Space Huntsville Works

ViT Vets in Space Huntsville is built around two core pillars:

Employment: The program creates opportunities in space and defense employment through workforce partnerships with leading employers, including Blue Origin, JPMorgan, and the broader Redstone Arsenal contractor base. ViT offers veterans and military spouses employment and education opportunities, including training courses, certifications, and education programs aligned with the specific needs of the region's aerospace, defense, and commercial space employers.

The program creates opportunities in space and defense employment through workforce partnerships with leading employers, including Blue Origin, JPMorgan, and the broader Redstone Arsenal contractor base. ViT offers veterans and military spouses employment and education opportunities, including training courses, certifications, and education programs aligned with the specific needs of the region's aerospace, defense, and commercial space employers. Entrepreneurship: The initiative supports veteran-led startups bringing critical solutions to the next generation of space and defense missions. Through venture capital connections, pitch events, and entrepreneurship programming, ViT Vets in Space Huntsville empowers veteran founders to build the technology companies that will support American leadership in space.

"Huntsville is one of the most important intersections of national security, space technology, and military talent in the country. ViT Vets in Space Huntsville is our commitment to ensuring veterans are at the crux of what's built here," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "With U.S. Space Command moving to Redstone Arsenal and veterans making up nearly 12% of Madison County's population, the alignment between veteran experience and the region's aerospace and defense economy is unrivaled. We're grateful for the support of Blue Origin, JPMorgan, the City of Huntsville, and the Missile Defense Agency in making this a reality."

"We're proud to sponsor the ViT Vets in Space program and welcome them to our Huntsville Rocket Engine Factory," said Nick Curry, Blue Origin Head of Military Programs. "These veterans bring skills that translate directly to our work building a road to space for the benefit of Earth. Together, with partners like VetsinTech, we're helping veterans and military spouses build lasting careers at Blue Origin through our military programs."

VetsinTech and its Huntsville chapter gathered veterans, military spouses, corporate leaders, government representatives, and space industry innovators for the launch to discuss career pathways and opportunities in the regional space economy. More than 125 attendees registered for the launch.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco with more than 120,000 veterans and 27 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to help veterans returning from active military duty pursue new technology careers by applying their exceptional training, skills, and experience. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting veterans and military spouses through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship programs. Learn more at www.vetsintech.co.

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SOURCE VetsinTech