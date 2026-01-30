VetsinTech Launches 'Vets in Space' at Historic Aviation Site

New National Program Connects Veterans to Careers in Commercial Space Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What: VetsinTech will unveil "Vets in Space," a flagship event hosted by The Walt Disney Company at the historic Grand Central Air Terminal Museum in Southern California. This groundbreaking initiative creates pathways for veterans and military spouses into the burgeoning space technology sector, spanning launch and mission operations, satellite systems, communications, and space-adjacent innovation. As space becomes one of the most critical domains for economic growth, security infrastructure, and global leadership, VetsinTech's program will equip veterans with the skills, networks, and opportunities needed to thrive across the space technology ecosystem.

Where: Grand Central Air Terminal Museum, 1310 Air Way, Glendale, CA 91201

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2026

Time: 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm PST

Why: We're in the early days of the Space Age, where space infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the most critical domains for national security and economic growth. The space economy is projected to grow to over $1 trillion by 2030. And as launch costs decline and new space architectures emerge, this sector is poised for unprecedented growth, creating demand not only for spacecraft and launch services but also for software, space domain awareness, debris mitigation, and security systems protecting critical orbital infrastructure.

Veterans bring unique advantages to the space sector, having served with advanced technologies in high-pressure environments, mastered systems thinking, and proven adaptability. Their experience with satellite communications, navigation systems, autonomous operations, and complex mission planning makes them ideal candidates for careers across the space ecosystem. This alignment makes their inclusion not just a matter of employment, but also of national security and American leadership in space. VetsinTech's initiative builds a national coalition across leading companies hiring veterans into space-related roles, workforce development programs aligned with industry needs, and the startup ecosystem bringing critical solutions to future space missions.

Who: Vets in Space will feature notable speakers from industry-leading space companies and government leaders. The event will gather veterans, military spouses, corporate leaders, policymakers, and space industry innovators to discuss career pathways and opportunities in the space economy.

Featured Speakers:

Panel Discussion - Space Innovation & Entrepreneurship Panel:

Panel Discussion - Careers in the Space Industry:

Details: As space becomes the new infrastructure layer, much like the internet and cloud did on Earth, the Vets in Space focuses on two core pillars to prepare thousands of veterans for the space sector:

Careers: This initiative creates pathways into space-sector employment through workforce development partnerships with leading companies like Blue Origin, Vast Space, XBow, True Anomaly, and emerging space technology firms. VetsinTech will offer veterans and military spouses training courses, certifications, and education programs developed in collaboration with space industry leaders, aligning career pathways with industry needs.

Innovation: The initiative supports veteran-led startups in bringing critical solutions and innovation to future space missions. Through venture capital connections, pitch events, and entrepreneurship programming, Vets in Space empowers veteran founders to build the next generation of space technology companies.

"We're thrilled to unveil Vets in Space, a new national program creating entrepreneurial and career pathways for veterans and military spouses into the space technology sector," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "Our veteran community brings exactly the skills, experience, and leadership needed to shape this critical frontier. We're honored to launch this initiative at the historic Grand Central Air Terminal Museum, hosted by The Walt Disney Company, with the support of our valued sponsors, including Blue Origin, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo."

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco with more than 120,000 veterans and 25 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to help veterans returning from active military duty pursue new technology careers by applying their exceptional training, skills, and experience. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting veterans and military spouses through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship programs. Interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

Event Registration: Tickets and additional information available here .

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

[email protected]

650.576.6444

SOURCE VetsinTech