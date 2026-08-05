ViaQuest Expands Residential Services in Indiana

Company's presence in Indiana continues to grow with enhanced residential support services in the Tippecanoe County area

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaQuest, a leading provider of behavioral and mental health services and specialized care and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, today announced the expansion of its residential services into Lafayette, Indiana. ViaQuest supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Central Indiana and throughout Ohio and is thrilled to expand its residential services into a new market, building upon the Company's strong momentum. ViaQuest's Lafayette administrative office is located at 3721 Rome Drive, Lafayette, IN 47905.

"Our expansion into Lafayette reflects our commitment to supporting more people in need of residential services in the State of Indiana," said Emily Stickley, Chief Executive Officer of ViaQuest. "ViaQuest has been providing residential services in Central Indiana and therapeutic supports throughout Indiana for years, and recently expanded our behavioral health services in the long term care setting in Indiana. We are excited to expand into the Lafayette area, continuing to change the lives of the people in our care, invest in the communities we serve, and in the people who meet the needs of the people in our care every single day."

"Our entry into Lafayette is a direct result of the strength of our team and the trust that families across Indiana continue to place in us," said Anne Davis, Vice President of Community Solutions in Indiana. "With an experienced, committed workforce and a proven, person-centered model, we are well-positioned to support more individuals and families in the communities that need us."

ViaQuest Community Solutions offers 24/7 residential support and services in independent homes, respite care, personal care assistance, and therapeutic services provided by behavior consultants and music therapists, delivered through the Indiana Medicaid Waiver program. ViaQuest partners with individuals, their families, caregivers, case managers and medical professionals every step of the way to establish a comprehensive support system. ViaQuest's expansion in Lafayette is a reflection of the growing demand across the region for a wider range of service and support options in the community.

"We are thrilled to support individuals in Lafayette, Indiana," said Residential State Director, Steve Boyer. "Above all else, we are here to listen and advocate. We care deeply about people, and we want them to pursue their goals and achieve their dreams, having the same opportunities to live out their vision for their best lives as the rest of us."

ViaQuest's Behavioral Health division provides specialized mental and behavioral health services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as older adults. ViaQuest offers psychiatric medication management, therapy, and substance use disorder services within long-term care facilities, delivering compassionate, person-centered care that supports each individual's unique needs and overall well-being.

ViaQuest proudly serves more than 20,000 individuals and families across Ohio and Indiana, providing personalized, high-quality care through its dedicated workforce. With a team of more than 4,000 employees, the Company remains committed to delivering excellent, compassionate care and to growing its reach so that more individuals and families can access the support they need.

ViaQuest has continued to hire across Indiana and Ohio to support the people who rely on its services. The Company has created more than 300 new positions over the last year, reflecting continued growth and commitment to investing in the communities the Company serves.

Families interested in learning more about ViaQuest's IDD services in Indiana can request information or submit a referral at viaquestinc.com/residential-services-indiana/. For additional questions, contact ViaQuest's Intake & Transition Coordinator, Leah Reinhart, at [email protected] or (463) 330-0590.

About ViaQuest

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, ViaQuest offers quality, highly-personalized, specialized and cost-effective care, solutions and services in Developmental Disabilities Services and Behavioral & Mental Health. For more details, visit www.viaquestinc.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Denning

ICR

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SOURCE ViaQuest