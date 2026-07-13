ViaQuest Announces Executive Leadership Team Appointments

Emily Stickley named Chief Executive Officer and appointed to the Board of Directors;

Emily Wagner named Chief Financial Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaQuest, a leading provider of behavioral and mental health services and specialized care and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, today announced recent updates to its executive leadership team as the Company builds upon over two decades of outstanding service, quality, and growth within the communities it serves.

Emily Stickley has been named Chief Executive Officer of ViaQuest. A 19-year veteran of the Company, Stickley will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer for ViaQuest's Developmental Disabilities Services division. Stickley has held executive leadership roles across the organization, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer of ViaQuest, and brings deep management, operational and company experience to the role. She succeeds the Company's founder, Rich Johnson. Stickley has also been appointed to ViaQuest's Board of Directors, effective immediately, by unanimous vote. Stickley received her Bachelor of Science in Business with dual majors in Business Management and Human Resources Management from Indiana University.

Emily Wagner has been named Chief Financial Officer, leading financial strategy and supporting organizational performance to drive sustainable growth and long-term impact. Wagner has extensive experience in healthcare finance, having held a series of financial leadership roles, and pairs deep expertise in financial planning, budgeting, and operational strategy with a strong focus on fiscal accountability. She holds a bachelor's degree in Health Administration and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University.

Stickley is supported by a senior leadership team that has worked together for many years, unified in a shared commitment to delivering the highest-quality services to those ViaQuest serves. The senior leadership team also includes:

Corporate: Janet Pell, Chief Administrative Officer and Jeremy Waweru, Chief Technology Officer



Behavioral Health: Ann Nash, Chief Clinical Officer; Crystal Cavanagh, Vice President of Human Resources; Kirsty Cole, Vice President of Business Operations & Development; and Tricia Moore, Vice President of Centralized Services.



Developmental Disabilities Services: Tony Britt, Vice President of Day & Employment Services; Anne Davis, Vice President of Community Solutions in Indiana; Beth Dunning, Vice President of Residential Services in Ohio; Drew Heminger, Director of Program Development; and Rachel Roycroft, Vice President of Human Resources

"Over nearly two decades with ViaQuest, Emily has been a driving force behind our day-to-day operations and a key architect of our strategic direction. Her deep institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and unwavering commitment to our people and our clients make her exceptionally well-suited to lead us into our next chapter. The Board has full faith and confidence in Emily, and we are unanimous in our support as she assumes this role," stated Richard Hallworth, Chairman of the Board of ViaQuest.

"At ViaQuest, our purpose is to make a real difference in the lives of the individuals we serve, to support our employees with dignity and opportunity, and to do right by our communities," said Emily Stickley, Chief Executive Officer of ViaQuest. "I'm incredibly proud of the more than 4,000 employees who show up every day to provide exceptional care. The work our teams do changes lives and strengthens communities, and we have the right leadership in place to build on that foundation as we continue to support people in need of services."

ViaQuest proudly serves more than 20,000 individuals and families across Ohio and Indiana, providing personalized, high-quality care through its dedicated workforce.

About ViaQuest

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, ViaQuest offers quality, highly-personalized, specialized and cost-effective care, solutions and services in Developmental Disabilities Services and Behavioral & Mental Health. For more details, visit www.viaquestinc.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Denning

ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE ViaQuest