Vibrantz Technologies appoints Garrett Gabel as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrantz Technologies today announced the appointment of Garrett Gabel as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 13, 2026. Gabel brings more than 20 years of global finance leadership, with deep experience in financial strategy, operations finance and capital management.

Gabel succeeds Dale Mikus, who served as interim CFO since May 2025 and will continue supporting the company through the transition.

As CFO, Gabel will lead Vibrantz's global finance organization and partner with the executive leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth.

"Garrett is a proven finance leader who brings the operational depth and strategic perspective we need as we continue sharpening execution across Vibrantz," said Mike King, president and CEO. "His experience leading finance for complex, global businesses and his fluency working with private equity sponsors and lenders make him a strong addition to our leadership team."

Gabel joins Vibrantz from Multi-Color Corporation where he served as chief financial officer and most recently as chief restructuring officer, leading the company's finance function, corporate development and a major capital structure transformation.

Earlier in his career, Gabel held senior finance leadership roles at Eaton Corporation, where he was senior vice president of finance for the company's $7 billion Industrial Sector, and at Carrier Corporation, where he led global operations finance with accountability for $13 billion in supply chain and operations spend. He also spent more than a decade at Avery Dennison Corporation in roles spanning segment CFO, investor relations and global financial planning and analysis across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Gabel holds a Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials solutions whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Our technologies improve the functionality, safety and/or aesthetics of products across an array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components, agriculture and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs approximately 4,500 people and operates in 55 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

SOURCE Vibrantz Technologies