Vibrantz Technologies Secures Agreement With Lenders and Noteholders to Accelerate Growth

Transaction Secures New Capital to Enhance Liquidity and Extends Maturities Across Existing Debt

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrantz Technologies ("Vibrantz" or the "Company") today announced it has reached an agreement with more than 90% of the holders of its first lien term loans and unsecured bonds for a comprehensive financing and exchange transaction. The transaction includes new debt financing, extended debt maturities, and other liquidity enhancements. All existing Vibrantz lenders and noteholders will be offered the opportunity to participate in an exchange transaction.

This agreement follows recent additions to the Company's senior leadership team, including Doug Owenby to the newly created role of Chief Operations Officer, John Paul (J.P.) Blanchard as President of Advanced Materials, and Justin (JD) Bowlin as Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer.

"This transaction reinforces our ability to execute our priorities and deliver for our customers," said Mike King, Vibrantz President and CEO. "With the leadership team we have put in place, we are building the operational rigor, commercial vision, and industry expertise needed to support our long-term growth."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to the Company.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to the ad hoc group of lenders and noteholders.

About Vibrantz

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials solutions whose purpose is to bring color, performance, and vibrancy to life. Our technologies improve the functionality, safety, and/or aesthetics of products across an array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science, and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components, agriculture, and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics, and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company employs approximately 4,500 people and operates in 55 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

SOURCE Vibrantz Technologies