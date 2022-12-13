Vibrato leads the charge to make it easier for the self-employed to get mortgages

Buying a home just got easier for entrepreneurs in Arizona, thanks to Vibrato, a new mortgage

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home is part of the American Dream. However, achieving that vision can be challenging. Self-employment and entrepreneurship can add obstacles when trying to get a home.

This is a challenge that is only growing with a rapid growth rate within the workforce now identifying as self-employed.

Overcoming this challenge is where Vibrato comes into play. The founders of Vibrato understand that as the workforce changes and becomes more unique, so must the mortgage lending process.

Vibrato, a mortgage lender based in Phoenix, is uniquely set up to help self-employed Arizona residents find the perfect home from which to continue their work.

Vibrato caters to the entrepreneur crowd by looking at bank statement or 1099 income rather than tax returns to help these eager house hunters find their dream home. Utilizing bank statements over tax returns ensures that deductions don't kill a self-employed individual's chances of qualifying for a mortgage.

The best part: it's an easy process for a self-employed individual or entrepreneur to see what type of loan they may qualify for. Before a credit check is even asked for, the team at Vibrato consults with the potential home buyer to discuss the home they're hoping to buy. The different mortgage types the individual may qualify for will be discussed with details about interest rates and fees.

Vibrato offers home purchase, refinance, and equity cash-out loan options.

"We want everyone to have the opportunity, regardless of their occupation to have a better chance to qualify for a loan and get the home they've dreamed of," said Sean Coleman, the co-founder of Vibrato. "We understand that the way self-employed individuals earn a living is different from a traditional W-2 employee which is why we've created a process to cater to that individual."

Vibrato is proud to be leading the charge of disrupting the traditional mortgage process, and creating a more even playing field for self-employed individuals and entrepreneurs who dream of owning a home.

Vibrato would love to talk about why the mortgage lending process needs to shift as the workforce shifts.

